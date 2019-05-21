EC sets up 24-hour Control Room to monitor complaints relating to EVMs

NEW DELHI: After a majority of exit polls showed that NDA would return to power for the second time, the opposition parties have lined-up meetings to strategise their plans to discuss the post-poll scenario. On Tuesday, a delegation of 21 opposition parties assembled at the Constitution Club in Delhi before heading off to meet the Election Commission officials. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah is also set to host a dinner for NDA allies in the national capital. Sources say that the NDA will chalk out their post-election result strategy in the meet. Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, Ram Vilas Paswan and many more NDA leaders are likely to attend the to do.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2019 ended on Sunday, following which the exit polls were announced. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

# Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu meets JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.

# Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu meets JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru.

# A resolution passed at the NDA meeting terms 20l9 General Election decisive, pledges to make strong, developed and inclusive India By 2022.

# The 24 hour EVM Control Room will be made functional from tonight at Nirvachan Sadan to monitor complaints relating to polled EVMs, says EC.

# Supporters of BSP-SP-RLD alliance candidate Yakoob Qureshi camp outside an EVM strong room in Meerut.

# Supporters of BSP-SP-RLD alliance candidate Yakoob Qureshi camp outside an EVM strong room in Meerut.

# During NDA ministers meet, the PM likened his Lok Sabha election to a pilgrimage saying ''it stood out from other polls as it was being fought by the people and not the party alone.'' The PM also thanked the ministers for their work, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar told reporters.

# BJP chief Amit Shah expresses confidence of NDA coming back to power during a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers. Shah congratulated the members of the 'Team Modi Sarkar' and said, "Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

# BJP chief Amit Shah expresses confidence of NDA coming back to power during a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers. Shah congratulated the members of the 'Team Modi Sarkar' and said, "Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi."

# Amit Shah receives PM Modi at Ashoka Hotel ahead of NDA dinner

# Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrive at Ashoka Hotel for NDA leaders dinner being hosted by Amit Shah.

# Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrive at Ashoka Hotel for NDA leaders dinner being hosted by Amit Shah.

# Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to meet ex-PM HD Deve Gowda and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy at their residence in Padmanabha Nagar in Bengauluru around 9.30 PM.

# Here are some more visuals of the NDA Minister meet in Delhi.

# Here are some more visuals of the NDA Minister meet in Delhi.

# NDA ministers' meeting underway at BJP office in Delhi, PM Modi also present.

# First official counting results may be delayed by 3 hours because of VVPAT counting says Karnataka CEO Sanjeev Kumar. ''Earlier, we would get first results by 12 Noon but this time because of VVPAT counting we are expecting the first result at 3 PM, but we have made all the arrangements to complete the counting process of all 28 seats before 7 PM,'' he said.

# Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh can be killed in an encounter, alleges BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet. West Bengal CM has ordered Police Commissioner Sunil Choudhary to arrest Arjun Singh, alleges BJP leader.

# Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray to attend NDA meet in Delhi.

# In the memorandum, the opposition leaders have also demanded that if any discrepancy is found anywhere during the VVPAT verification, 100% counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that assembly segment should be done.

# Leaders of 22 opposition parties submit a memorandum before the EC with a request that the verification of VVPAT slips of randomly identified (05) polling stations should be done prior to the initiation of counting of votes and not after the completion of last round of counting.

# Congress leader Rizwan Arshad reacts to Roshan Baig's remarks, says, ''He's an opportunist. If he has guts let him resign and contest from BJP. If Congress is such a bad party which gave him power for the last 10 years and made him MLA for last 4 terms, let him resign and contest from BJP. Let's see what happens in Shivajinagara.''

# The aspersions in clips being used in media merely pertain to the storage or movement of reserve unused EVMs. However, any case of lapse even in the handling of reserve EVMs is thoroughly investigated and disciplinary action taken against the officers responsible, says EC.

# The provisions and protocols have been explained to the political parties on multiple occasions including in several of the 93 meetings held with them at the Commission since the announcement of elections: EC

# Complaints of alleged movement of EVMs, purportedly to replace polled EVMs in strongrooms, doing rounds in sections of media. Would like to unambiguously clarify that reports are absolutely false. Visuals seen viral on media do not pertain to any EVMs used during the polls: EC

# A meeting of Union Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held today at 5 PM at the BJP Office.

# A meeting of Union Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held today at 5 PM at the BJP Office.

# Former President Pranab Mukherjee issues a statement, says, ''Onus on ensuring institutional integrity in this case (security of EVMs) lies with the Election Commission, they must do so and put all speculations to rest.''

# Former President Pranab Mukherjee issues a statement, says, ''Onus on ensuring institutional integrity in this case (security of EVMs) lies with the Election Commission, they must do so and put all speculations to rest.''

# KPCC general secretary Venkatrao Y Ghorpade sends notice to Congress MLA Roshan Baig over his statement against AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and CLP leader Siddaramaiah. He has been asked to reply within one week.

# In the meeting of the Election Commission regarding the issue of MCC, it was interalia decided that proceedings of the meeting would be drawn including the views of all the poll body members. Thereafter, formal instructions to this effect would be issued in consonance with extant laws, rules.

# The Opposition leaders reach Election Commission office for EVM meet

# Shivsena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray are also going to attend NDA meet today.

# Deoghar: RJD and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) workers stop a truck alleging that EVMs were being transported in boxes. SDO Vishal Sagar says 'All boxes are empty, the EVMs were already sent to Dumka for counting, you can check yourself'

# Deoghar: RJD and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) workers stop a truck alleging that EVMs were being transported in boxes. SDO Vishal Sagar says 'All boxes are empty, the EVMs were already sent to Dumka for counting, you can check yourself'

# BJP's stand on art 370 is not new. A party has its own stand but when there is an alliance, all of this is discussed. So there is no problem there: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

# There's no contradiction. We've always maintained Art.370 shouldn't be scrapped, Uniform Civil Code shouldn't be imposed, Ayodhya dispute should be resolved through mutual agreement/court's intervention. We've maintained this since we first forged an alliance with BJP: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

# I feel the gathbandhan will get more than 60 seats in UP. BJP will be wiped off across the country. Exit polls will prove to be completely false, like it had happened before. Opposition will form a strong govt at the centre: Sanjay Singh, AAP after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav:

# Sanjay Singh, AAP after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav: Results will be declared after 2 days. We met to discuss the strategy to be followed after that. The first priority is to stop BJP, pair of Narendra Modi-Amit Shah & communal forces. This was also a courtesy call.

# The proposed visit of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to New Delhi cancelled.

# The Election Commission has announced re-polling in one polling station under Kolkata North parliamentary constituency on Wednesday. The re-poll will be held at Sanskrit Collegiate School under the Jorasanko Assembly segment on May 22 between 7 am to 6 pm.

# NDA's dinner menu - Around 35 different dishes will be served; Maharashtra's Poranpoli to Gujarat's special thali will be on the menu; Bihar and North-East-special dishes will also be available; Some Delhi-special dishes will also be served.

# Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Satish Chandra Misra of Bahujan Samaj Party, Sitaram Yechury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), D Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI) along with representatives of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal are expected to meet at 1.30 pm at the Constitution Club. The team will then head off to meet the EC officials at 3 pm.

# Exit polls have forecast that the BJP-led NDA will cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.