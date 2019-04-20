EC transfers Malda SP after receiving complaints from BJP

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday transferred Malda district Superintendent of Police (SP) Arnab Ghosh three days ahead of the third phase of polls to be held in the district.

The EC took the action after the BJP leaders met the poll panel accusing SP Ghosh of working at the behest of the TMC government. Ajoy Prasad has been appointed as the new SP of the district.

Cases of violence were reported were from some parts of West Bengal during the second phase of voting on Thursday. The BJP had claimed that voters were not allowed by the TMC supporters to exercise their franchise freely. The party had also demanded a repoll in 40 polling booths in the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency where voting was held on Thursday.

BJP's candidate from Darjeeling Raju Bista had written a letter to the Returning Officer demanding the repolling in 40 polling booths. Thirty-nine of these booths were under the Chopra assembly segment, and one under Phansidewa.

Meanwhile, several BJP candidates across the state have been allegedly attacked and assaulted by TMC supporters. Sources said that BJP's candidate from the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency Samik Bhattacharya was attacked by TMC supporters on Friday and his office was also ransacked. Chandi Charan Rai, the general secretary, BJP Kolkata North Suburban District was also beaten up by miscreants, who allegedly belonged to TMC.

During the second phase of polling, the car of CPI(M) candidate Md Salim was also attacked allegedly by TMC goons. Md Salim, who is sitting MP, was targeted when he went to a polling booth at Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur.

TMC, however, has repeatedly maintained that its supporters were not involved in the attacks on BJP or CPM candidates and has termed it a ploy by the opposition to defame the party.