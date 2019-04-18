Election Commission bans Congress' 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' ad in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday imposed a ban on 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' advertisement run by Congress party in Madhya Pradesh and ordered an end to its broadcast.

In a letter to Congress, Madhya Pradesh Joint Chief Election Officer Rajesh Kaul directed the party to immediately stop the broadcast of the ad campaign. Joint Chief Election Officer also informed all the state district officers to immediately discontinue the Congress ad campaign saying that the media certification and inspection committee has cancelled the ad certification.

The BJP had complained to the Chief Election Officer against the ad run by the Congress party saying it was offensive and defamatory in nature. The party also claimed that Congress, with the ad, was trying to carry out a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often referred to himself as a 'Chowkidar' during rallies.

Chief Election Officer VL Kantarao has directed that action should be initiated against the Congress, besides issuing a notice to the party, news agency IANS said.

The election season is known for party leaders and politician making controversial defamatory remarks and using a language that clearly violates the model code of conduct. Only recently, the polll panel acted tough on some leader - Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati, Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi and temporarily banned them from campaigning over their speeches.