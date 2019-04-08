Erode Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The constituency presently consists of six Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The assembly constituencies that fall in Erode parliamentary constituency are Kumarapalayam, Erode East, Erode West, Modakurichi, Dharapuram (SC) and Kangayam.

The Erode Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 18) came into existence post the 2008 delimitation of constituencies.

The Erode Lok Sabha Constituency is not reserved for any category.

The Erode city is located at a distance of about 400 km from Chennai and about 80 km from Coimbatore.

The electors in the Erode Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

S Chinnayan Selvakumara of the AIADMK is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, S Chinnayan Selvakumara got 466995 votes and defeated A Ganeshamurthi of the MDMK who managed to get 255432 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded G Manimaran as the party’s candidate from the Erode constituency.

Meanwhile, the Vaiko-led MDMK has fielded A Ganesamoorthy as its candidate from the Erode Lok Sabha seat.

The BSP has declared M Gopal as its candidate from the Erode Lok Sabha constituency.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance is facing a tough contest from the AIADMK-BJP-PMK-DMDK coalition in the upcoming 2019 ok Sabha polls.

In a bid to further expand its presence in this southern state of India, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the AIADMK and the PMK ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election.

It is to be noted that all the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.