Ex-Congress MP from Kollam S Krishna Kumar joins BJP

NEW DELHI: In yet another setback to the Congress party, its former Member of Parliament from Kollam S Krishna Kumar on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kumar was inducted in the saffron party fold in the presence of the BJP leaders in the national capital.

Delhi: S Krishna Kumar, former Congress MP from Kollam (Kerala), joins Bharatiya Janata Party pic.twitter.com/v5374QVaKb — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

Welcoming Kumar in the party, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that his induction will further strengthen the saffron party.

Kumar is the member of the 16th Lok Sabha from Kerala's Kollam.