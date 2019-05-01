Faridkot Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Faridkot covers nine assembly segments – Nihal Singhwala, Bhagha Purana, Moga, Dharamkot, Giddarbaha, Faridkot, Kotkapura, Jaito and Rampura Phul.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prof. Sadhu Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.72 lakh votes. He had defeated Paramjit Kaur Gulshan of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Singh had secured 450751 votes while Gulshan got 278235 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 70.95 percent across 1531 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Joginder Singh of the Indian National Congress and Kashmir Singh of the Communist Party of India.

In the year 2009, Paramjit Kaur of the SAD managed to secure his winning position by getting over 62 thousand votes against Sukhwinder Singh Danny of the of the INC. While Paramjit Kaur got 457734 seats, Sukhwinder Singh secured 395692 seats.

Other members in the fray were Resham Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Kaushalya Chaman

Bhaura of the CPI.