Farrukhabad Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. The parliamentary constituency of Farrukhabad came into existence prior to the 1952 elections.

The Farrukhabad Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 40) comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Farrukhabad parliamentary constituency are - Aliganj, Kaimganj (SC), Amritpur, Farrukhabad and Bhojpur.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29. In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states.

In UP, polling will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constitencies - Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur.

Mukesh Rajput of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mukesh Rajput bagged 406195 votes and defeated SP candidate Rameshwar Singh Yadav who got 255693 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has renominated its sitting MP Mukesh Rajpoot, while the INC has given the ticket to Salman Khursheed.

The Mayawati-led BSP has declared Manoj Agarwal as its candidate from here.

Stakes are high for BJP this time as it had won 72 out of the total 80 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.