Finance Minister Arun Jaitley does not attend Cabinet, meets officials at home

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday did not attend the Union Cabinet meeting held in the evening as he was reportedly unwell. The Union Cabinet met and adopted a resolution for the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, setting in motion the process of constituting the new House and formation of the government after the conclusion of the general elections.

However, Jaitley took a meeting of top Finance Ministry officials, including Finance Secretary S C Garg, at his residence earlier today. He was said to have been briefed about the preparations for the regular union budget to be presented by the new government.

He also met officials of the Enforcement Directorate. Jaitley, who is one of the top leaders in the BJP, was not seen at the victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters on Thursday night.

He has not been seen in public in the last few days and has not reacted to the massive mandate the BJP has got in the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the meeting, met President Ram Nath Kovind to handover the resolution that will pave the way for constituting the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Election Commission will then issue a formal notification constituting the new House.

