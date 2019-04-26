Five constituencies in Bihar to vote in fourth phase, 66 candidates in the fray

Patna: Sixty six candidates are in the fray for five constituencies in Bihar - Darbhanga, Ujiyarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger - which go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election, scheduled to take place on April 29.

At least 8,834 polling stations have been made to ensure smooth conduct of polls.

Out of the 66 candidates contesting in the fourth phase, three are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from Congress, two from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), four from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one from Janata Dal United (JDU), one each from Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), 29 belong to other parties and 21 are Independents.

Live TV

As per the data released by the Election Commission, there are 87,02,313 voters in these five parliamentary constituencies, out of which 46,35,071 are males, 40,67,009 females and 233 third gender voters.

Election in Bihar is being held in all the seven phases. After April 29, Bihar will go to polls on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.