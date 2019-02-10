हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

From seas to the skies, Congress has several scams associated with defence: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi assured that Indian forces will receive all possible support they require in keeping our nation safe.

From seas to the skies, Congress has several scams associated with defence: PM Narendra Modi

TIRUPUR: Lashing out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the nation's security was completely ignored by the Congress during its tenure and the party was involved in several scams in the defence sector.

"From the seas to the skies, the Congress has several scams associated with the defence and in the process the party did not allow the modernisation of defence forces for long years that they were in power," Modi said addressing a party rally at Perumanallur in Tirupur.

The Prime Minister said that work culture of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was different from that of previous governments and "those who had got opportunity to rule the nation for years did not bother about India's defence sector. For them, this sector was only about brokering deals and helping their own set of friends."

Modi stressed that his government is committed to bolster the national security and make the country self-sufficient in defence production, PTI reported.

He assured that Indian forces will receive all possible support they require in keeping our nation safe.

Referring to historic step of creating two defence corridors, one of which is in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the corridor will bring industry and investment options in the state.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Andhra Pradesh and attacked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for only replicating the Centre's schemes. "AP CM Chandrababu Naidu assured new projects for the poor but has only replicated NDA govt's programmes," PM Modi said.

Addressing a rally in Guntur, the Prime Minister said: "Chandrababu Naidu has claimed he is senior to me, but he is senior in switching sides and deceiving his father-in-law (NT Rama Rao)."

(with agency inputs)

Tags:
Narendra ModiPM Narendra ModiPM Modi Tirupur rallyModi Congress TirupurLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

PM Modi slams Naidu for aligning with Congress, says he ditched his father-in-law

Must Watch

PT1M14S

5W1H: Rahul Gandhi's interference was unbearable: SM Krishna