From seas to the skies, Congress has several scams associated with defence: PM Narendra Modi

TIRUPUR: Lashing out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the nation's security was completely ignored by the Congress during its tenure and the party was involved in several scams in the defence sector.

"From the seas to the skies, the Congress has several scams associated with the defence and in the process the party did not allow the modernisation of defence forces for long years that they were in power," Modi said addressing a party rally at Perumanallur in Tirupur.

The Prime Minister said that work culture of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was different from that of previous governments and "those who had got opportunity to rule the nation for years did not bother about India's defence sector. For them, this sector was only about brokering deals and helping their own set of friends."

Modi stressed that his government is committed to bolster the national security and make the country self-sufficient in defence production, PTI reported.

He assured that Indian forces will receive all possible support they require in keeping our nation safe.

Referring to historic step of creating two defence corridors, one of which is in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the corridor will bring industry and investment options in the state.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Andhra Pradesh and attacked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for only replicating the Centre's schemes. "AP CM Chandrababu Naidu assured new projects for the poor but has only replicated NDA govt's programmes," PM Modi said.

Addressing a rally in Guntur, the Prime Minister said: "Chandrababu Naidu has claimed he is senior to me, but he is senior in switching sides and deceiving his father-in-law (NT Rama Rao)."

