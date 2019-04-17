close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of all candidates going to polls in Assam in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting will be held in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam on Thursday in the second phase of the general election. There is likely to be a direct battle between ruling BJP and the Congress on these five Lok Sabha seats. The constituencies going to polls are Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Mangaldoi and Nowgong.

GUWAHATI: Voting will be held in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam on Thursday in the second phase of the general election. There is likely to be a direct battle between ruling BJP and the Congress on these five Lok Sabha seats.

Also Read: 95 constituencies vote in phase 2 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

The constituencies going to polls are Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Mangaldoi and Nowgong.

Of the five seats of Assam going to the polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress had won two seats each in 2014 and one had been won by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

AUTONOMOUS DISTRICT

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 BIREN SINGH ENGTI Indian National Congress
2 HOREN SING BEY Bharatiya Janata Party
3 LIENKHOCHON National People's Party
4 HOLIRAM TERANG Autonomous State Demand Committee
5 JONES INGTI KATHAR Independent

 

KARIMGANJ

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KRIPANATH MALLAH Bharatiya Janata Party
2 CHANDAN DAS All India Trinamool Congress
3 SWARUP DAS Indian National Congress
4 RADHESHYAM BISWAS All India United Democratic Front
5 AJOY KUMAR SARKAR All India Forward Bloc
6 NIKHIL RANJAN DAS Hindusthan Nirman Dal
7 RADHESHYAM BISWAS All India United Democratic Front
8 PROBASH CHANDRA SARKAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
9 ANUPAM SINGHA Independent
10 PARIKSHIT ROY Independent
11 RABINDRA CHANDRA DAS Independent
12 RAJU DAS Independent
13 KESHAB LAL DAS Independent
14 RAMNARAYAN SUKLABAIDYA Independent
15 SATYAJIT DAS Independent
16 HARILAL RABIDAS Independent

 

MANGALDOI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DILIP SAIKIA Bharatiya Janata Party
2 BHUBANESWAR KALITA Indian National Congress
3 SUDHENDU MOHAN TALUKDAR All India Trinamool Congress
4 AINUL HAQUE Asom Jana Morcha
5 GANDHESHWAR MOCHAHARI Voters Party International
6 BIREN BASAK Bharatiya Gana Parishad
7 MANI RAM BASUMATARY Hindusthan Nirman Dal
8 SWARNALATA CHALIHA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
9 KAZI NEKIB AHMED Independent
10 JAYANTA KUMAR KALITA Independent
11 PRODEEP KUMAR DAIMARY United People’s Party, Liberal

 

NOWGONG

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Pradyut Bordoloi Indian National Congress
2 Sri Rupak Sharma Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Sahadeb Das All India Trinamool Congress
4 Azgor Ali Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular)
5 Saiful Islam Choudhury Asom Jana Morcha
6 Sukanta Mazumdar Bharatiya Gana Parishad
7 Zakir Hussain Independent

 

SILCHAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 RAJDEEP ROY Bharatiya Janata Party
2 SUSHMITA DEV Indian National Congress
3 HITABRATA ROY All India Trinamool Congress
4 NAZIA YASMIN MAZUMDAR National People's Party
5 Badrul Islam Barbhuiya All India Forward Bloc
8 Shyam Deo Kurmi SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
9 Ashitava Dutta Independent
10 Ashutosh Bhattacharjee Independent
11 Nazmul Haque Laskar Independent
12 Puran Lal Goala Independent
13 Dilip Kumar Independent
14 Mohendra Chandra Das Independent
15 Shuvadip Datta Independent
16 Sabindra Das Independent

 

Voting for 14 seats in Assam is being held in three phases. In the first phase on April 11, voting was held in five seats namely Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur. For the remaining four seats namely Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Gauhati, voting will be held in the third phase on April 23.

