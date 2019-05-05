In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election, 4 seats in Jharkhand will go to polls. The seats where polling will be held in the state are Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti and Hazaribagh. While Kodarma, Ranchi and Hazaribagh are General seats, Khunti has been reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

As per the data from Election Commission, there are a total of 65,87,028 electors in the four constituencies, out of which 34,42,266 are male electors, 31,44,679 female electors and 83 third gender electors. There are 1,09,025 electors in the age group of 18-19 years in Phase V in Jharkhand.

The fate of two former Chief Ministers -- Arjun Munda, Babulal Marandi -- and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha will be decided in the second phase. The other prominent candidates in the fray include Marandi, Rajkumar Yadav of the Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist and the Bharatiya Janata Party`s Annapurna Devi in Koderma; Sanjay Seth of the BJP and Subodhkant Sahai of the Congress in Ranchi; Munda of the BJP and Kalicharan Munda of the Congress in Khunti; and Sinha of the BJP, Gopal Sahu of Congress and Bhuneshwar Prasad Mehta of the CPI in Hazaribagh.

Here is the full list of candidates going to polls in Jharkhand in fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

HAZARIBAGH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GOPAL PRASAD SAHU Indian National Congress 2 JAYANT SINHA Bharatiya Janata Party 3 BHUBANESHWAR PRASAD MEHTA Communist Party of India 4 VINOD KUMAR Bahujan Samaj Party 5 KRISHNA KUMAR SINGH Bharat Prabhat Party 6 JAGAT KUMAR SONI Bhartiya Azad Sena 7 BHAWESH KUMAR MISHRA Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) 8 MISBAHUL ISLAM Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 9 MD MUBARAK Janata Congress 10 RAJNI DEVI Jai Prakash Janata Dal 11 RAJESH RANJAN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 12 RAMESHWAR RAM KUSHWAHA All India Forward Bloc 13 GAUTAM KUMAR Independent 14 TEKOCHAND MAHTO Independent 15 MD. MOIN UDDIN AHMAD Independent 16 RAMAVTAR MAHTO Independent

KHUNTI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARJUN MUNDA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 INDUMATI MUNDU Bahujan Samaj Party 3 KALI CHARAN MUNDA Indian National Congress 4 AJAY TOPNO Jharkhand Party 5 ABINASHI MUNDU Hum Bhartiya Party 6 NEEL JUSTINE BECK Bharatiya Minorities Suraksha Mahasangh 7 MUNNA BARAIK Aihra National Party 8 SIBIL KANDULNA Rashtriya Sangail Party 9 NIYARAN HERENJ Independent 10 MEENAKSHI MUNDA Independent 11 SUKHRAM HERENJ Independent

KODARMA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANNPURNA DEVI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 KANCHAN KUMARI All India Trinamool Congress 3 BABU LAL MARANDI Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 4 SARFARAJ AHMAD Bahujan Samaj Party 5 AJAY KRISHNA Rashtriya Jansangharsh Swaraj Party 6 AVADHESH KUMAR SINGH Vishva SHakti Party 7 TUKLAL NAYAK Hindusthan Nirman Dal 8 DAYANAND KUMAR Janata Congress 9 BAYAS KUMAR Moolniwasi Samaj Party 10 RAJ KUMAR YADAV Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 11 SHIVNATH SAW All India Forward Bloc 12 PRADIP TURI Independent 13 MD. MAHBOOB ALAM Independent 14 RAMESHWAR PRASAD YADAV Independent

RANCHI



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BIDYADHAR PRASAD Bahujan Samaj Party 2 SANJAY SETH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SUBODH KANT SAHAY Indian National Congress 4 AMAR KUMAR MAHTO Republican Party of India (A) 5 ALOK KUMAR Rashtriya Jansangharsh Swaraj Party 6 PARMESHWAR MAHTO Jharkhand Party 7 RANJIT MAHTO Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 8 RAMJIT MAHTO Proutist Sarva Samaj 9 VIKAS CHANDRA SHARMA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 10 SIDHESHWAR SINGH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 11 SUNITA MUNDA Ambedkarite Party of India 12 ANJANI PANDEY Independent 13 JAY PRAKASH PRASAD Independent 14 JITENDRA THAKUR Independent 15 NAND KISHOR YADAV Independent 16 RAJU MAHTO Independent 17 RAJESH KUMAR Independent 18 RAJESH THAPA Independent 19 RAM TAHAL CHOUDHARY Independent 20 SATISH SINGH Independent

In the 2014 election, there were a total of 59,18,883 electors in these four PCs. This number has grown to 65,87,028 during the 2019 election, an increase of 6,68,145 (11.29%) electors.

In Jharkhand, the Kodarma seat is the largest parliamentary constituency in terms of the population whereas, the Khunti seat is the smallest in terms of population as well as in terms of size of the electorate.

While 14 candidates are contesting from Kodarma, 20 from Ranchi, 11 from Khunti and 16 are in the fray in Hazaribagh.

Naxals have a good presence in all four seats particularly in Khuti. According to the police, a total of 225 companies of para-military and state police have been deployed. The polling staff was dispatched by helicopter in remote areas. Three helicopters have been kept in readiness for any eventuality.

Voting in Jharkhand is being held in 4 phases. While three seats went to polls in the fourth phase on April 29, voting in 4 seats each will be held in the fifth and sixth phase while polling for the remaining 3 seats will be held on May 19. In the first phase, more than 64 per cent polling took place in the state.