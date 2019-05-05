close

51 constituencies vote in phase 5 of Lok Sabha election: Know the parties which currently hold the seats

Several key leaders including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Smriti Irani, Jayant Sinha and Arjun Ram Meghwal and top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are in the fray in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.

Voting in 51 constituencies in seven states will take place in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 6. Polling in the fifth phase is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand and two seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 51 seats going to polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power in 36 seats while two seats that it won in 2014 are vacant. The Trinamool Congress is in power in 7 seats while Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Lok Janshakti Party hold one seat each. The Anantnag seat was won by the PDP's Mehbooba Mufti in 2014 but is currently vacant. 

The fate of several key leaders including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Smriti Irani, Jayant Sinha and Arjun Ram Meghwal and top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will be sealed on Monday. 

SERIAL NUMBER STATE LOK SABHA SEAT PARTY SITTING MP
FIFTH PHASE – 51 CONSTITUENCIES
1 Bihar HAJIPUR LJP Ram Vilas Paswan
2 Bihar MADHUBANI BJP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav
3 Bihar MUZAFFARPUR BJP Ajay Nishad
4 Bihar SARAN BJP Rajiv Pratap Rudy
5 Bihar SITAMARHI RLSP Ram Kumar Sharma
6 Jammu and Kashmir ANANTNAG * (vacant) PDP Mehbooba Mufti
7 Jammu and Kashmir LADAKH * (vacant) BJP Thupstan Chhewang
8 Jharkhand HAZARIBAGH BJP Jayant Sinha
9 Jharkhand KHUNTI BJP Kariya Munda
10 Jharkhand KODARMA BJP Ravindra Kumar Ray
11 Jharkhand RANCHI BJP Ram Tahal Choudhary
12 Madhya Pradesh BETUL BJP Jyoti Dhurve
13 Madhya Pradesh DAMOH BJP Prahlad Singh Patel
14 Madhya Pradesh HOSHANGABAD BJP Uday Pratap Singh
15 Madhya Pradesh KHAJURAHO * (vacant) BJP Nagendra Singh
16 Madhya Pradesh REWA BJP Janardan Mishra
17 Madhya Pradesh SATNA BJP Ganesh Singh
18 Madhya Pradesh TIKAMGARH BJP Dr. Virendra Kumar
19 Rajasthan ALWAR Congress Dr. Karan Singh Yadav
20 Rajasthan BHARATPUR BJP Bahadur Singh Koli
21 Rajasthan BIKANER BJP Arjun Ram Meghwal
22 Rajasthan CHURU BJP Rahul Kaswan
23 Rajasthan DAUSA  * (vacant) BJP Harish Chandra Meena
24 Rajasthan GANGANAGAR BJP Nihal Chand Chauhan
25 Rajasthan JAIPUR BJP Ramcharan Bohra
26 Rajasthan JAIPUR RURAL BJP Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
27 Rajasthan JHUNJHUNU BJP Santosh Ahlawat
28 Rajasthan KARAULI–DHOLPUR BJP Dr. Manoj Rajoria
29 Rajasthan NAGAUR BJP CR Chaudhary
30 Rajasthan SIKAR BJP Sumedhanand Saraswati
31 Uttar Pradesh AMETHI Congress Rahul Gandhi
32 Uttar Pradesh BAHRAICH BJP Sadhvi Savitri Bai Phoole
33 Uttar Pradesh BANDA BJP Bhairon Prasad Mishra
34 Uttar Pradesh BARABANKI BJP Priyanka Singh Rawat
35 Uttar Pradesh DHAURAHRA BJP Rekha Arun Verma
36 Uttar Pradesh FAIZABAD BJP Lallu Singh
37 Uttar Pradesh FATEHPUR BJP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
38 Uttar Pradesh GONDA BJP Kirti Vardhan Singh
39 Uttar Pradesh KAISERGANJ BJP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
40 Uttar Pradesh KAUSHAMBI BJP Vinod Kumar Sonkar
41 Uttar Pradesh LUCKNOW BJP Rajnath Singh
42 Uttar Pradesh MOHANLALGANJ BJP Kaushal Kishore
43 Uttar Pradesh RAE BARELI Congress Sonia Gandhi
44 Uttar Pradesh SITAPUR BJP Rajesh Verma
45 West Bengal ARAMBAG TMC Aparupa Poddar
46 West Bengal BANGAON TMC Mamata Thakur
47 West Bengal BARRACKPUR TMC Dinesh Trivedi
48 West Bengal HOOGHLY TMC Dr. (Smt.) Ratna De(Nag)
49 West Bengal HOWRAH TMC Prasun Banerjee
50 West Bengal SRERAMPUR TMC Kalyan Banerjee
51 West Bengal ULUBERIA TMC Sajda Ahmed

In UP, the BJP had bagged 12 of the 14 seats in 2014 with Sonia Gandhi winning in Rae Bareli and Rahul in Amethi. The other UP seats going to the polls on May 6 are Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj and Gonda. 

In the 12 seats going to polls in Rajasthan, BJP is in power in 10 seats and Congress in one, while one seat which was won by the BJP is vacant. 

In Jharkhand, BJP will be aiming to retain all the four seats where it is currently in power. The four seats going to polls are Hazaribagh, Khunti, Kodarma and Ranchi.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag voting is being held in four districts namely Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. The Anantnag constituency is the only such seat in the country where polling is being held in three phases. 

In the five seats of Bihar - Hajipur, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Sitamarhi - where voting is being on Monday, BJP is in power in three while LJP and RLSP are in power in one seat each. 

In the 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the fifth phase, BJP holds 6 seats while one more which the party won in 2014 is vacant. The seats going to polls on Monday are Betul, Damoh, Hoshangabad, Khajuraho, Rewa, Satna and Tikamgarh 

All seven seats of West Bengal where polling is being held on Monday have sitting MPs from Trinamool Congress. 

Over 8 crore 75 lakh voters are elibigle to exercise ther franchise on Monday where 674 candidates are in the fray. The Election Commission has set up over 96 thousand polling booths in place for smooth conduct of polls.

