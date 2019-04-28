Full list of candidates going to polls in Rajasthan in fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting will be held in 13 constituencies in Rajasthan in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday. The thirteen seats going to polls are Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. 115 candidates are in the fray from Rajasthan in phase four.

At least 2,57,76,993 voters, including 1,33,00,801 males, 1,24,76,052 females and 140 third gender voters are eligible to cast their votes from Rajasthan on Monday. The Election Commission has set up at least 28182 polling stations for the smooth conduct of polls in this phase.

AJMER

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Durga Lal Regar Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Bhagirath Chaudhary Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Riju Jhunjhunwala Indian National Congress 4 Vishram Babu Ambedkarite Party of India 5 Pramod Kumar Independent 6 Mukesh Gena Independent 7 Soniya Regar Independent

BANSWARA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANAKMAL KATARA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 TARACHAND BHAGORA Indian National Congress 3 BAPULAL Bahujan Samaj Party 4 KANTILAL ROAT Bhartiya Tribal Party 5 NITESH DAMOR Independent

BARMER

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KAILASH CHOUDHARY Bharatiya Janata Party 2 MANVENDRA SINGH Indian National Congress 3 RAMESH KUMAR Bahujan Mukti Party 4 POPATLAL Independent 5 BHERARAM JAKHAR Independent 6 MULA RAM Independent 7 HANEEF Independent

BHILWARA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 RAM PAL SHARMA Indian National Congress 2 SHIVLAL GURJAR Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SUBHASH CHANDRA BAHERIA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 PAWAN KUMAR SHARMA Right to Recall Party

CHITTORGARH

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Gopal Singh Shekhawat Indian National Congress 2 Chandra Prakash Joshi Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Dr. Jagdish Chandra Sharma Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Radha Bhandari Communist Party of India 5 Gopal Dhakad Right to Recall Party 6 Jai Prakash Regar Ambedkarite Party of India 7 Prakash Chandra Meena Bhartiya Tribal Party 8 Mangilal Meena Satya Bahumat Party 9 Gulab Sehlot Independent 10 Shamshuddin Independent

JALORE

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Devaji Patel Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Ratan Devasi Indian National Congress 3 Kaluram Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 4 Bhanwerlal Bahujan Mukti Party 5 Ramprasad Jatav Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Vijay Shree Shivsena 7 Kapoora Ram Meena Independent 8 Kheta Ram Independent 9 Dinesh Singh Independent 10 Nimbaram Independent 11 Bhavaram Independent 12 Bheraram Barar (Meghwal) Independent 13 Mohanlal Independent 14 Lakharam Choudhary Independent 15 Lukaram Independent

JHALAWAR–BARAN

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DUSHYANT SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 PRAMOD SHARMA Indian National Congress 3 BADREE LAL Bahujan Samaj Party 4 ABDUL QAYYUM SIDDIQUI Independent 5 PRINCE MEENA Independent 6 MOHAMMAD NASIR Independent 7 HARISH KUMAR DHAKAR Independent

JODHPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Mukul Chaudhary Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Vaibhav Gehlot Indian National Congress 4 Amar Singh Kalundha Bhartiya Tribal Party 5 Anil Joya Meghwal Independent 6 Chand Mohammad Independent 7 Tasleem Independent 8 Moda Ram Meghwal Independent 9 Vishek Vishnoi Independent 10 Shambhu Ram Independent

KOTA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 OM BIRLA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 RAMNARAIN MEENA Indian National Congress 3 HARISH KUMAR LAHRI Bahujan Samaj Party 4 CHANDRA PRAKASH Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 5 BHIM SINGH KUNTAL Shivsena 6 MAHESH KUMAR RANIWAL AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY 7 RAJENDRA PRASAD SINGOR Marxist Communist Party of India (United) 8 SHOBHA RAM NIRMAL Proutist Sarva Samaj 9 CAPTAIN SOMESH BHATNAGAR Bhartiya Kisan Party 10 ABDUL ASIPH Independent 11 KESHARI LAL Independent 12 ENGINEER PRAVEEN KHANDELWAL Independent 13 SATISH BHARDWAJ Independent 14 SUNIL MADAN Independent 15 HERGOVIND MEENA Independent

PALI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 P. P. CHAUDHARY Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BADRIRAM JAKHAR Indian National Congress 3 KANHAIYALAL VAISHNAV Shivsena 4 RAMPRASAD JATAV Ambedkarite Party of India 5 Dr. RAMLAL MOHBARSHA Indian Indira Congress (R) 6 LAXMAN KUMAR Proutist Sarva Samaj 7 JAGDISH CHANDRA Independent 8 HEMANT KUMAR SINGHVI Independent

RAJSAMAND

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Chenaram Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Diya Kumari Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Devkinandan (Kaka) Indian National Congress 4 Chandra Prakash Tanwar Ambedkarite Party of India 5 Mishri Kathat Indian Peoples Green Party 6 Jitendra Kumar Khatik Independent 7 Neeru Ram Kapri Independent 8 Bhanwar Lal Kumawat Independent 9 Bhanwer Lal Mali Independent 10 Rakesh Samdolav Independent

TONK–SAWAI MADHOPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Namonarayan Indian National Congress 2 Laxmi Kant Bairwa Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Ganesh Meena Indian Peoples Green Party 5 Naresh Kumar Atal Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Bajrang Lal Meena Rashtriya Kranti Party 7 Mukesh Kumar Shivsena 8 Prem Lata Banshiwal Independent

UDAIPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARJUNLAL MEENA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 KESULAL MEENA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 GHANSHYAM SINGH TAWAR Communist Party of India 4 RAGHUVIR SINGH MEENA Indian National Congress 5 KIKA MINA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 6 PARBHULAL MEENA Bahujan Mukti Party 7 BIRDHI LAL CHHANWAL Bhartiya Tribal Party 8 SHANKERLAL Satya Bahumat Party 9 HARJI LAL MEENA Ambedkarite Party of India

Voting in Rajasthan is being held in two phases. While 13 of 25 seats will go to polls on April 29, the remaining 12 constituencies namely Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhuju, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur, will go to poll on May 6.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have nominated their candidates on all 13 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded 10 candidates. 43 Independents among other candidates are also in the fray in the election on these 13 seats. Just 4 candidates are in the fray in Bhilwara while 15 candidates have been nominated from Kota and Jalore.