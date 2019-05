Full list of candidates going to polls in Uttar Pradesh in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Voting for the remaining 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Sunday, May 17. The last and final phase of the election will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking re-election from Varanasi. The 13 seats going to poll on Sunday are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).

In all, there are 167 candidates in the fray for 13 Lok Sabha seats, which will go to polls on May 19. The highest number of 26 candidates in the fray are from Varanasi -- the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi. The least number of four candidates are fighting the polls from Bansgaon (SC) Lok Sabha seat. Over 2.32 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in last phase of this election in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 25,874 polling booths have been set up in 13,979 polling centres in the final phase.

There are a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state out of which the BJP had won 71 seats and its ally Apana dal (Sonelal) two seats in the 2014 polls, leaving two for the Congress and five for the Samajwadi Party. The BSP had won no seat in the last general elections.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting in UP:

BALLIA

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Virendra Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Sanatan Pandey Samajwadi Party 3 ARVIND Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party 4 Uday Prakash Janta Raj Party 5 GOPAL RAM KHARWAR Gondvana Gantantra Party 6 Janmejay Kumar Prajapati Bharatiya Samta Samaj Party 7 Vinod Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 8 Seema Chauhan Janta Kranti Party (Rashtravadi) 9 OM PRAKASH PANDEY Independent 10 Major Ramesh Chandra Upadhyay Independent

BANSGAON

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Kamlesh Paswan Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Sadal Prasad Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Surendra Prasad Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 4 Lalchand Prasad Independent

CHANDAULI

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Sanjay Singh Chauhan Samajwadi Party 3 Arjun Pandey Atulya Bharat Party 4 Krishna Pratap Singh Samagra Utthan Party 5 Jangbahadur Bhartiya Manav Samaj Party 6 Byasmuni Kanshiram Bahujan Dal 7 Mahendra Pratap Singh Al-Hind Party 8 Mahender Yadav Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 9 Rajesh Vishwakarma Moulik Adhikar Party 10 Ramgovind Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 11 Shivkanya Kushwaha Jan Adhikar Party 12 Shivratri Prithviraj Janshakti Party 13 Liyakat Ali Independent

DEORIA

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 NIYAZ AHMED Indian National Congress 2 BINOD KUMAR JAISWAL Bahujan Samaj Party 3 RAMAPATI RAM TRIPATHI Bharatiya Janata Party 4 ISRAR AHAMAD Bharatiya Aavaam Ekta Party 5 ONKAR SINGH Samajwadi Samaj Party 6 CHANDAN KUMAR YADAV Rashtriya Ulama Council 7 JITENDRA Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 8 BIRJA Peace Party 9 MANOJ KUMAR MISHRA Manuvadi Party 10 BRIJENDRA MANI TRIPATHI Independent 11 RAMASHISH RAI Independent

GHAZIPUR

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 AJIT PRATAP KUSHAWAHA Indian National Congress 2 AFZAL ANSARI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 BHANU PRAKASH PANDEY Communist Party of India 4 MANOJ SINHA Bharatiya Janata Party 5 ISHWARI PRASAD KUSHWAHA Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation) 6 BRIJENDRA KUMAR VERMA Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Party 7 BHARAT Janta Raj Party 8 RAJESH KUMAR YADAV Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 9 Dr. RAJESH KUMAR SINGH Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party 10 RAMJI Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 11 RAMPRAVESH SHARMA ALIAS RINKOO Moulik Adhikar Party 12 VED PRAKASH Nationalist Janshakti Party 13 SANTOSH KUMAR YADAV Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 14 HRIDAYA NARAYAN SINGH Independent

GHOSI

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 ATUL KUMAR SINGH Communist Party of India 2 ATUL KUMAR SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 3 BALKRISHNA Indian National Congress 4 HARINARAYAN Bharatiya Janata Party 5 ABUSHAD Akhand Samaj Party 6 KISHAN LAL Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party 7 GEETA Ambedkar Samaj Party 8 PARAS Rashtriya Jantantrik Bharat Vikas Party 9 MAHENDRA Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 10 SHEFKAT TAKI Peace Party 11 PRAVEEN KUMAR SINGH Proutist Sarva Samaj 12 RAJESH Gondvana Gantantra Party 13 SURYA KUMAR Independent 14 SURJEET KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 15 SANTOSH Independent

GORAKHPUR

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Dr. Ashish Kumar Singh Communist Party of India 2 Madhusudan Tripathi Indian National Congress 3 Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla alias Ravi Kishan Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Rambhual Nishad Samajwadi Party 5 Abhishek Chand Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 6 Awadhesh Kumar Singh Shane Hind Fourm 7 Jai Prakash Mishra Rashtrawadi Party of India, 8 Jitendra Kumar Jwala Dal 9 Shyamnarayan Yadav Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 10 Subhash Chandra Dubey Socialist Party (India)

KUSHI NAGAR

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 N.P. KUSHWAHA ALIAS NATHUNI PRASAD KUSHWAHA Samajwadi Party 2 KUNWER RATANJIT PRATAP NARAYAN SINGH Indian National Congress 3 VIJAY KUMAR DUBEY Bharatiya Janata Party 4 AMIRUDDIN Apna Dal United Party 5 ARVIND YADAV Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Red Star 6 UMESH SINGH Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 7 USMAN Peace Party 8 P.C. KUREEL Indian National League 9 DR GANESH Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party 10 RAJIV Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 11 RAM PRATAP Purvanchal Mahapanchayat 12 LALITA Akhil Bhartiya Navnirman Party 13 GUDDI KINNAR Independent 14 SHIV KUMAR Independent

MAHARAJGANJ

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 AKHILESH Samajwadi Party 2 PANKAJ CHOUDHARY Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SUPRIYA SHRINATE Indian National Congress 4 PAPPU CHAUHAN Satya Kranti Party 5 MANISH Bahujan Mukti Party 6 MANOJ KUMAR RANA Bhartiya Kisan Union Samaj Party 7 SHIV CHARAN Jai Hind Samaj Party 8 SUMIT Janhit Kisan Party 9 ANEEL KUMAR Independent 10 AMARJEET Independent 11 PANNELAL Independent 12 PRAMOD KUMAR Independent 13 MOHANKUMAR Independent 14 LALDHARI YADAV Independent

MIRZAPUR

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Ramcharitra Nishad Samajwadi Party 2 Lalitesh Pati Tripathi Indian National Congress 3 Archana Mishra Satya Bahumat Party 4 Anupriya Singh Patel Apna Dal (Soneylal) 5 Adesh Tyagi Bharat Prabhat Party 6 Ashish Kumar Tripathi Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 7 Jeera Devi Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation) 8 Dinesh Kumar Pal Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 9 Radheshyam Inshan Bhartiya Republican Party (Insan)

ROBERTSGANJ

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 ASHOK KUMAR KANAUJIYA Communist Party of India 2 BHAGWATI PRASAD CHOUDHARY Indian National Congress 3 BHAI LAL Samajwadi Party 4 Anita Janata Dal (United) 5 Anuj Kumar Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party 6 KAILASH NATH Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 7 S R DARAPURI All India Peoples' Front (Radical) 8 PAKAURI LAL Apna Dal 9 RUBY PRASAD Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 10 Sunil Kumar Bharat Prabhat Party 11 PRABHU DAYAL Independent 12 Vidya Prakash Kureel Independent

SALEMPUR

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 R S KUSHWAHA Bahujan Samaj Party 2 RAVINDER Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAJESH KUMAR MISHRA Indian National Congress 4 AJIMULLAH Peace Party 5 KAILASH CHAUHAN Janta Kranti Party (Rashtravadi) 6 KRIPA SHANKAR PRASAD Bharatiya Samta Samaj Party 7 PUJA PANDEY Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 8 RAJARAM Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 9 RAMJI PRATAP JIGYASU Hindusthan Nirman Dal 10 MOHD SAROOR ALI Janata Congress 11 SUMESHWAR NATH TIWARI RASHTRIYA VIKLANG PARTY 12 CHHOTELAL Independent 13 VIDYA SHANKER PANDEY Independent 14 VISHRAM Independent 15 SUNIL KUMAR PANDEY Independent

VARANASI

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 AJAY RAI Indian National Congress 2 NARENDRA MODI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SHALINI YADAV Samajwadi Party 4 ANIL KUMAR CHAURASIYA Janhit Kisan Party 5 AMRESH MISHRA Bharat Prabhat Party 6 AASHIN U. S. Indian Gandhiyan Party 7 ASHUTOSH KUMAR PANDEY Mera Adhikaar Rashtriya Dal 8 UMESH CHANDRA KATIYAR Al-Hind Party 9 TIRBHUWAN SHARMA Bharatiya Rashtravadi Samanta Party 10 ADVOCATE PREM NATH SHARMA Moulik Adhikar Party 11 BRAJENDRA DUTT TRIPATHI Adarshwaadi Congress Party 12 Dr. RAKESH PRATAP Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic) 13 RAJESH BHARTI SURYA Rashtriya Ambedkar Dal 14 RAMSHARAN Vikas Insaf Party 15 Dr. SHEKH SIRAJ BABA Rashtriya Matadata Party 16 SURENDRA RAJBHAR Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 17 HARI BHAI PATEL Aam Janta Party (India) 18 HEENA SHAHID Janhit Bharat Party 19 ATEEK AHMAD Independent 20 ISHWAR DAYAL SINGH SETH Independent 21 CHANDRIKA PRASAD Independent 22 MANISH SHRIVASTAVA Independent 23 MANOHAR ANANDRAO PATIL Independent 24 MAANAV Independent 25 SUNNAM ISTARI Independent 26 SUNIL KUMAR Independent

Apart from Modi, the fate of other BJP leaders, including Union minister Manoj Sinha from Ghazipur and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur will also be sealed on Sunday. UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey is also seeking re-election from Chandauli in this phase.

The final phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state, which have been spread over all the seven phases of the country-wide elections, will also decide the fate of eight candidates of the Samajwadi Party and five of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The SP-BSP alliance is being seen as giving a tough fight to the BJP in the state.

The electioneering saw Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding back-to-back roadshows Friday in Kushinagar and Mirzapur and Union minister Smriti Irani riding a scooter in a two-wheeler rally in Gorakhpur.