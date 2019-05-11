Full list of candidates going to polls in West Bengal in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

KOLKATA: Voting on eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will be held on Sunday, May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by the Election commission of India.

Seats in which elections will be held on Sunday are Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur (SC), where an electorate of 1,33,69,749 will decide the fate of 83 candidates.

The high-pitched campaigning by different political parties for eight Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12 came to an end Friday evening.

TAMLUK

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dibyendu Adhikari All India Trinamool Congress 2 Makhan Mahapatra Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Lakshman Chandra Seth Indian National Congress 4 Sidharthasankar Naskar Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Sk. Ibrahim Ali Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 Motyar Rahaman Bharat Prabhat Party 7 Madhusudan Bera SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 Sankar Mondal Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party 9 Satadal Metya Shivsena 10 Sukomal Adak Independent 11 Dhananjoy Dalai Independent 12 Marphat Ali Khan Independent

KANTHI

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Sisir Kumar Adhikari All India Trinamool Congress 2 Dipak Kumar Das Indian National Congress 3 Debasish Samanta Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Paritosh Pattanayak Communist Party of India (Marxist) 5 Khokan Barman Bahujan Samaj Party 6 Kenaram Misra Shivsena 7 Manas Pradhan SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)

GHATAL

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ADHIKARI DEEPAK (DEV) All India Trinamool Congress 2 KHANDAKAR MD. SAIFULLAH (SAIFUL) Indian National Congress 3 TAPAN GANGULI Communist Party of India 4 BHARATI GHOSH Bharatiya Janata Party 5 SURAJIT SENAPATI Bahujan Samaj Party 6 UJJWAL KUMAR GHATAK Shivsena 7 DINESH MAIKAP SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)

JHARGRAM (ST)

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ashok Kumar Murmu Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Kunar Hembram Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Deblina Hembram Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 Birbaha Saren All India Trinamool Congress 5 Jageswar Hembram Indian National Congress 6 Birbaha Hansda Jharkhand Party (Naren) 7 Maheswar Hembram Akhil Bhartiya Jharkhand Party 8 SUSHIL MANDI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 NARENDRA NATH HEMBRAM Independent

MEDINIPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dilip Ghosh Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Biplab Bhatta Communist Party of India 3 Manas Ranjan Bhunia All India Trinamool Congress 4 Ramkrishna Sarkar Bahujan Samaj Party 5 Sambhunath Chattapadhyay Indian National Congress 6 Ashoke Sarkar Shivsena 7 Tushar Jana SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 Rabindra Nath Bera Amra Bangalee 9 Tapas Kumar Kar Independent

PURULIA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANANDI TUDU Bahujan Samaj Party 2 JYOTIRMAY SINGH MAHATO Bharatiya Janata Party 3 NEPAL MAHATA Indian National Congress 4 BIR SINGH MAHATO All India Forward Bloc 5 Dr. MRIGANKA MAHATO All India Trinamool Congress 6 UTTAM TANTUBAY Bharateeya Manavadhikar party 7 JAWAHARLAL MAHATO Mulnibasi Party of India 8 DIPENDU MAHATO Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 9 RANGALAL KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 RAJIB MAHATO Shivsena 11 LAXMIKANTA MAHATA Amra Bangalee 12 SEKH FATIK Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 13 UMA CHARAN MAHATO Independent 14 BARJURAM SINGH SARDAR Independent 15 MRITYUNJOY MAHATO Independent

BANKURA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AMIYA PATRA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 MAHADEB BAURI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SUBRATA MUKHERJEE All India Trinamool Congress 4 DR. SUBHAS SARKAR Bharatiya Janata Party 5 ANIMESH MAL Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 6 ANANDA KUMAR SAREN Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party 7 GOUR CHANDRA (AKHAN) HEMBRAM Jharkhand People's Party 8 DR. TANMAY MANDAL SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 PRABIR BANERJEE Jharkhand Anushilan Party 10 SUKCHAND SAREN Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 11 SUBHASH SARKAR Shivsena 12 ABDUL RAHIM MALLIK Independent 13 BIBHUTI SARDAR Independent 14 MILAN MANDI Independent 15 SHYAMAL KUMAR PALIT Independent

BISHNUPUR (SC)

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KHAN NARAYAN CHANDRA Indian National Congress 2 KHAN SUNIL Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 KHAN SAUMITRA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 SHYAMAL SANTRA All India Trinamool Congress 5 AJIT KUMAR BAURI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 JITENDRA NATH ROY Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 7 BASUDEB SIKARI Bahujan Mukti Party 8 TARANI ROY Independent 9 SANJIT KHAN Independent

The EC will deploy a total 770 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 per cent polling booths in the eight constituencies to ensure free and fair polling, officials in the poll panel said.

All the eight seats spread across the four Jangal Mahal districts and East Midnapore will see mostly a four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front. Only Bankura seat will have a triangular fight since Congress did not put up any candidate there.

The campaign saw poll meetings by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congres supremo Mamata Banerjee and her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu. Banerjee also participated in a number of roadshows.

In Tamluk seat, BJP fielded Siddhartha Shankar Naskar against sitting TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari. The Left Front constituent CPI(M) has nominated Sk Ibrahim Ali, while the Congress has nominated Lakshman Seth, who was earlier in CPI(M). In Kanthi, the TMC MP Sisir Adhikari is contesting against BJP's Dr Debasis Samanta. The Congress has nominated Deepak Kumar Das and CPI(M) Paritosh Pattanayak.

Ghatal Lok Sabha seat will see TMC's sitting celebrity candidate Deepak Adhikari (Dev) locking horns with BJP's Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer. Congress has nominated Khandakar Md Saifullah and the Left Front constituent CPI Tapan Ganguli. In Jhargram (ST) seat TMC's Birbaha Soren (Tudu) will contest against Kunar Hembram of BJP. The Congress has fielded Jageswar Hembram and CPI(M) Deblina Hembram.

Manas Ranjan Bhunia is the TMC candidate from Medinipur seat against BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh. The Congress has nominated Sambhunath Chattopadhyay and the Left Front constituent CPI has fielded Biplab Bhatta for the seat.

In Purulia, sitting MP Mriganka Mahato of TMC will contest against BJP's Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato. The Left Front constituent All India Forward Bloc has nominated Bir Singh Mahato and the Congress Nepal Mahato for the seat.

In Bankura seat, TMC's Subrata Mukherjee will contest against Dr Subhas Sarkar of BJP. The CPI(M) has fielded Amiya Patra. The seat will have a triangular contest. Shyamal Santra is the TMC candidate from Bishnupur (SC) seat against BJP's Saumitra Khan. The CPI(M) has nominated Sunil Khan and the Congress has fielded Narayan Chandra Khan.

Besides general election observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel has for the first time deployed a special police observer and a special observer.