Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Nihal Chand of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharat Ram Meghwal of Indian National Congress, Ravtaram of Communist Party of India and Lunarama of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ganganagar Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NIHAL CHAND Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BHARAT RAM MEGHWAL Indian National Congress 3 RAVTARAM Communist Party of India 4 LUNARAMA Bahujan Samaj Party 5 TITARA SINGH Independent 6 NARESH KUMAR Independent 7 DR. BALKRISHAN PANWAR Independent 8 BHAJAN SINGH GHAROO Independent 9 SATISH KUMAR Independent

Also read: Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Ganganagar constituency covers eight assembly segments – Sadulshahar, Sri Ganganagar, Karanpur, Suratgarh, Raisinghnagar, Sangaria, Hanumangarh and Pilibanga.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Nihalchand of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a huge margin of over 2.91 lakh votes. He had defeated Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal of the Indian National Congress (INC). Nihalchand had secured 658130 votes while Meghwal got 366389 votes.