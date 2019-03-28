हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahesh Sharma defeated his closest rival Samajwadi Party's (SP) Narendra Bhati, winning with a margin of 280212 votes.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency

Gautam Buddha Nagar is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Gautam Buddha Nagar will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely, Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja. Khurja is a Scheduled Caste reserved assembly segment. 

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahesh Sharma defeated his closest rival Samajwadi Party's (SP) Narendra Bhati, winning with a margin of 280212 votes.

In Bijnor, 79.75 per cent or 1199365 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 24 contestants who were in the fray, 22 lost their deposits. 

In the 2009 election, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Surendra Singh Nagar won the seat bagging 2,45,613 votes. Mahesh Sharma gave a tough fight to the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate bagging 2,29,709 votes before ending at the second spot.

BJP has yet again nominated Mahesh Sharma from the seat. Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Satbir Nagar and Congress candidate Arvind Kumar Singh are also in the fray in the seat.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Gautam Buddha NagarMahesh SharmaUttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Gautam Gambhir in Delhi BJP new list of 31 probable candidates

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Samajwadi party leader Firoz Khan makes sexist remark against Jaya Prada