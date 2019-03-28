Gautam Buddha Nagar is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Gautam Buddha Nagar will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely, Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja. Khurja is a Scheduled Caste reserved assembly segment.

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahesh Sharma defeated his closest rival Samajwadi Party's (SP) Narendra Bhati, winning with a margin of 280212 votes.

In the 2009 election, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Surendra Singh Nagar won the seat bagging 2,45,613 votes. Mahesh Sharma gave a tough fight to the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate bagging 2,29,709 votes before ending at the second spot.

BJP has yet again nominated Mahesh Sharma from the seat. Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Satbir Nagar and Congress candidate Arvind Kumar Singh are also in the fray in the seat.