Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh gets bail from Begusarai court in poll code violation

The Union Minister today surrendered himself in a court in Begusarai and was granted bail.

File photo

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday received relief from a Bihar court in connection with violation of Model Code of Conduct. Singh, who is the BJP candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, had made communal remarks on April 24 during an election meeting, where BJP President Amit Shah was also present. 

He had surrendered himself in a court in Begusarai and was granted bail.

Singh had asserted that the nation will never forgive those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland. "My ancestors died at the Simaria ghat and did not need a grave, but you will need," he had said. The poll panel had issued a show-cause notice to Singh for his remarks.

On April 25, taking a suo motu cognizance, the Begusarai district administration booked Singh for a code violation and under the Representation of the People Act for making controversial remarks against Muslims. 

Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency voted in the fourth phase on April 29.

