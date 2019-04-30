Government targeting me, alleges SP Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav over EC notice

Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi, has alleged that the government is targeting him over his nomination. On Tuesday, he was served with a notice by the Election Commission, where he was ordered to get a NOC from the BSF.

Yadav is a former BSF constable. He was dismissed from service two years ago over his viral post on poor food quality for jawans.

In the notice, the poll body asked Yadav to file his response.

Live TV

Speaking to reporters, Yadav accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth of targeting him to cancel his nomination.

Yadav is challenging PM Modi from Varanasi. He claimed that the Election Commission has served him with notice despite finding nothing wrong in his nomination paper.

However, he said that he will be a part of the election until the last stage. "I will fight against PM Modi from Varanasi and if need be, I will support Shalini Yadav too or any other leader too."

Shalini was previously fielded from Varanasi by the SP. However, she was on Monday replaced by Yadav as the party's candidate from the crucial Lok Sabha seat.