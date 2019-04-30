close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tej Bahadur Yadav

Government targeting me, alleges SP Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav over EC notice

Tej Bahadur Yadav has been served with a notice by the Election Commission, where he has been ordered to get a NOC from the BSF.

Government targeting me, alleges SP Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav over EC notice

Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Varanasi, has alleged that the government is targeting him over his nomination. On Tuesday, he was served with a notice by the Election Commission, where he was ordered to get a NOC from the BSF. 

Yadav is a former BSF constable. He was dismissed from service two years ago over his viral post on poor food quality for jawans. 

In the notice, the poll body asked Yadav to file his response. 

Live TV

Speaking to reporters, Yadav accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth of targeting him to cancel his nomination. 

Yadav is challenging PM Modi from Varanasi. He claimed that the Election Commission has served him with notice despite finding nothing wrong in his nomination paper.   

However, he said that he will be a part of the election until the last stage. "I will fight against PM Modi from Varanasi and if need be, I will support Shalini Yadav too or any other leader too."

Shalini was previously fielded from Varanasi by the SP. However, she was on Monday replaced by Yadav as the party's candidate from the crucial Lok Sabha seat. 

Tags:
Tej Bahadur YadavNarendra ModiLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

PM Modi, Akhilesh-Mayawati to address rally in Ayodha on Wednesday

Must Watch

PT7M53S

Prime Minister Modi to address a rally in Ayodhya on May 1, 2019