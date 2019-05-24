close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Grandson Revanna offers to quit, wants HD Deve Gowda to re-contest from Hassan

Bengaluru: Newly-elected Janata Dal-Secular JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna on Friday offered to resign from Hassan Lok Sabha seat to get his grandfather H D Deve Gowda re-elected.

"To reinstate the confidence of JD(S) cadre, we have to fill the gap left by the defeat of HD Deve Gowda. Therefore, I have decided to tender my resignation. I want him to be victorious once again from Hassan," Prajwal told reporters here.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda vacated Hassan seat to field his grandson Revanna from there, and himself contested from Tumkur, which he lost to BJP`s GS Basavaraj by over 12,000 votes.

Gowda`s grandson, however, won the party`s bastion with a whopping margin of 1.41 lakh votes against BJP`s A Manju. Revanna is the only JD(S) candidate who was able to win his seat in Karnataka. His decision to resign is yet to be approved by the party or his grandfather former Prime Minister Gowda.

Prajwal stated he had a long political career, but Deve Gowda`s presence in the Lok Sabha was important for the farmers` plight to be heard.

"I am young and have a long political career ahead. Deve Gowda`s rich knowledge and expertise benefited Karnataka immensely, and he should continue to remain in the Lok Sabha as a voice of farmers," Prajwal said.

BJP has done exceptionally well against the ruling JD(S)-Congress combine in Karnataka by winning 25 out of 28 seats. The Congress and the JD(S) have one seat each, while one seat went to an independent candidate.
 

