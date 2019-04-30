Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency of Haryana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.
Capt. Ajay Singh of Indian National Congress, Rao Inderjit Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party, Chaudhary Rais Ahmad of Bahujan Samaj Party, Virendar Rana of Indian National Lok Dal and Pawan Kumar of Shivsena are some of the prominent candidates contesting for Lok Sabha 2019 elections from Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency of Haryana.
Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency of Haryana.
Haryana Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|CAPT. AJAY SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|RAO INDERJIT SINGH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|CHAUDHARY RAIS AHMAD
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|VIRENDAR RANA
|Indian National Lok Dal
|5
|DR. ABDUL LATIF (MIYA JI)
|Independent
|6
|FOJI JAI KAWAR TYAGI DIKSHIT
|Daksha Party
|7
|JAWAHAR SINGH PAHAL
|Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
|8
|COLONEL DHARAM PAL SINGH RAGHAVA
|Rashtra Nirman Party
|9
|ADVOCATE PARVEEN YADAV WAZIRABAD
|Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh
|10
|PAWAN KUMAR
|Shivsena
|11
|DR. MEHMOOD KHAN
|Jannayak Janta Party
|12
|MAHABIR MEHRA CHHILARKI
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|13
|RAMESH KUMAR
|Rashtriya Sahara Party
|14
|RAMESH CHAND
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|15
|VINOD KUMAR
|Independent
|16
|COMRADE SARWAN KUMAR
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|17
|HANS KUMAR
|Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party
|18
|CHOWKIDAR ANJAN DEVESHWAR
|Independent
|19
|AZAD SINGH NANGALIA
|Independent
|20
|RAO INDERJEET
|Independent
|21
|KUSHESHWAR BHAGAT
|Independent
|22
|PAWAN NEHRA
|Independent
|23
|VIRENDER
|Independent
|24
|SUDESH KUMAR
|Independent
Also read: Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency
Gurgaon constituency covers five assembly segments – Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rao Inderjit Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of over 2.74 lakh votes. He had defeated Zakir Hussain of the Indian National Lok Dal. Singh had secured 644780 votes while Hussain got 370058 votes.