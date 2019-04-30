Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency of Haryana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Haryana and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Capt. Ajay Singh of Indian National Congress, Rao Inderjit Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party, Chaudhary Rais Ahmad of Bahujan Samaj Party, Virendar Rana of Indian National Lok Dal and Pawan Kumar of Shivsena are some of the prominent candidates contesting for Lok Sabha 2019 elections from Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency of Haryana.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Haryana will be held in single phase on May 12 and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Gurgaon Lok Sabha Constituency of Haryana.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 CAPT. AJAY SINGH Indian National Congress 2 RAO INDERJIT SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 CHAUDHARY RAIS AHMAD Bahujan Samaj Party 4 VIRENDAR RANA Indian National Lok Dal 5 DR. ABDUL LATIF (MIYA JI) Independent 6 FOJI JAI KAWAR TYAGI DIKSHIT Daksha Party 7 JAWAHAR SINGH PAHAL Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 8 COLONEL DHARAM PAL SINGH RAGHAVA Rashtra Nirman Party 9 ADVOCATE PARVEEN YADAV WAZIRABAD Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh 10 PAWAN KUMAR Shivsena 11 DR. MEHMOOD KHAN Jannayak Janta Party 12 MAHABIR MEHRA CHHILARKI Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 13 RAMESH KUMAR Rashtriya Sahara Party 14 RAMESH CHAND Bahujan Mukti Party 15 VINOD KUMAR Independent 16 COMRADE SARWAN KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 17 HANS KUMAR Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 18 CHOWKIDAR ANJAN DEVESHWAR Independent 19 AZAD SINGH NANGALIA Independent 20 RAO INDERJEET Independent 21 KUSHESHWAR BHAGAT Independent 22 PAWAN NEHRA Independent 23 VIRENDER Independent 24 SUDESH KUMAR Independent

Gurgaon constituency covers five assembly segments – Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rao Inderjit Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of over 2.74 lakh votes. He had defeated Zakir Hussain of the Indian National Lok Dal. Singh had secured 644780 votes while Hussain got 370058 votes.