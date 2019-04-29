Hamirpur (HP) Lok Sabha Constituency

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Himachal Pradesh and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election will be held in a single phase in all the constituencies and counting will be held on May 23.

Hamirpur constituency covers 17 assembly segments – Dehra, Sujanpur, Jaswan-Pragpur, Hamirpur, Bhoranj, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, Sri Naina Deviji, Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Dharampur and Kutleher.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Anurag Singh Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 98 thousand votes. He had defeated Rajender Singh Rana of the Indian National Congress. Thakur had secured 448035 votes while Rana got 349632 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 66.98 percent across 1680 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Kamal Kanta Batra of the Aam Aadmi Party and Rakesh Choudhary of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009 Anurag Singh Thakur of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 72 thousand votes against Narender Thakur of the INC. While Anurag Singh Thakur got 373598 seats, Narender Thakur secured 300866 seats.

Other members in the fray were Mangat Ram Sharma of the BSP and Er. Sandeep Sharma who was an Independent candidate.