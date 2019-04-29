close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Hamirpur (HP) Lok Sabha Constituency

Hamirpur constituency covers 17 assembly segments.

Hamirpur (HP) Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ianuragthakur

Hamirpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Himachal Pradesh and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election will be held in a single phase in all the constituencies and counting will be held on May 23.

Hamirpur constituency covers 17 assembly segments –  Dehra, Sujanpur, Jaswan-Pragpur, Hamirpur, Bhoranj, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, Sri Naina Deviji, Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, Dharampur and Kutleher.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Anurag Singh Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 98 thousand votes. He had defeated Rajender Singh Rana of the Indian National Congress. Thakur had secured 448035 votes while Rana got 349632 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 66.98 percent across 1680 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Kamal Kanta Batra of the Aam Aadmi Party and Rakesh Choudhary of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009 Anurag Singh Thakur of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 72 thousand votes against Narender Thakur of the INC. While Anurag Singh Thakur got 373598 seats, Narender Thakur secured 300866 seats.

Other members in the fray were Mangat Ram Sharma of the BSP and Er. Sandeep Sharma who was an Independent candidate.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencyHamirpur Lok Sabha ConstituencyHamirpur
Next
Story

Samajwadi Party fields sacked BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav against PM Modi for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

Must Watch

PT2M36S

West Bengal: Scuffle held at booth no. 82 of Rampurhat in Birbhum