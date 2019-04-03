Haridwar Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttarakhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Haridwar is one of five parliamentary constituencies in the northern state of Uttarakhand which will vote in a single phase in the Lok Sabha 2019 election - on April 11. The results of Lok Sabh election 2019 will be declared on May 23, 2019.

The Haridwar Constituency, which is made up of 14 assembly segments in two districts - Haridwar and Dehradun, was formed before 1951.

According to ECI data, there are approximately 1,294,280 voters in the Haridwar Lok Sabha Constituency (Constituency number 5).

This constituency was reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes between the years of 1977 and 2009.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency:-

1 Dr. Antriksh Saini Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Ambrish Kumar Indian National Congress 3 Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Tribirendra Singh Rawat Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 6 Narendra Chauhan Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 8 Furkan Ali Advocate Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 Bhanpal Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 11 Reenu Hindusthan Nirman Dal 13 Lalit Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 14 Surendra Kumar Upadhayay Uttarakhand Kranti Dal 16 Aadil Independent 17 Dharmendra Independent 19 Bachi Singh Independent 21 Thakur Manish Singh (Verma) "Swabhimani" Independent 22 Shishupal Singh Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, former Uttarakhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank of the BJP defeated Congress party candidate Renuka Rawat - wife of former state CM Harish Rawat - by over 1.77 lakh votes.

The voter turnout recorded here was an encouraging 71.57 percent.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party had managed to upset BJP with Harish Rawat defeating Swami Yatishwaranand by over 1.20 lakh votes.

This year, BJP's Nishank is set to face Congress candidate Ambrish Kumar.

Interestingly, Ambrish had left Congress to join Samajwadi Party before making a return in 2014. Will this hurt Ambrish's prospects or anti-incumbency factor make an impact on Nishank's chances of winning for a second-time only time will know.