Haryana: 11 women in fray for Lok Sabha poll

There are a total of 223 candidates, including 40 from national and state level recognized parties, for the election.

Haryana: 11 women in fray for Lok Sabha poll
Representational image

CHANDIGARH: Only 11 women candidates are contesting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, a senior official said here on Sunday. Out of these, four are from national and state level recognized parties while others are Independents.

Haryana Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said that one woman candidate is contesting elections from Ambala seat, three from Kurukshetra, one from Sirsa, two from Sonipat, one from Rohtak, two from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and one from Faridabad.

There are a total of 223 candidates, including 40 from national and state level recognized parties, for the election.

Of them, 99 candidates are from registered parties and 84 are Independent candidates, he said.

He said that maximum 29 candidates in this Lok Sabha elections are from Sonipat parliamentary constituency, where former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the Congress candidate.

The minimum number of candidates (16) are in Karnal parliamentary constituency.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Rajeev Ranjan said that voting will be held for the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019Haryana women candidate
