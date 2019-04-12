Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra state.

Ajay Prakash Kurane of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane of Shivsena and Raju Anna Shetti of Swabhimani Paksha are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

It was initially formed before 1962 but was dissolved in 1976 with Ichalkaranji as the new constituency.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ajay Prakash Kurane Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane Shivsena 3 Aslam Badshahaji Sayyad Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 4 Prof. Dr. Prashant Gangawane Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 5 Madan Vajir Sardar Bahujan Mukti Party 6 Raju Mujikrao Shetty Bahujan Maha Party 7 Raju Anna Shetti Swabhimani Paksha 8 Anandrao Vasantrao Sarnaik (Fouji Bapu) Independent 9 Aitawade Vidyasagar Devappa Independent 10 Kamble Vishwas Ananda Independent 11 Kishor Rajaram Panhalkar Independent 12 Dr. Nitin Udal Bhat Independent 13 Patil Raghunath Ramchandra Independent 14 Mahadev Jagannath Jagadale Independent 15 Vijay Bhagwan Chougule Independent 16 Sangramsinh Jaysingrao Gaikwad Independent 17 Sanjay Ghanshyam Agrawal Independent

Also read: Hatkanangle Lok Sabha Constituency

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results would be declared on May 23.

Raju alias Devappa Anna Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha is the incumbent MP from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Raju Shetti bagged 640428 votes and defeated INC candidate Awade Kallappa Baburao.