Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand state. This constituency covers the entire Ramgarh district and part of Hazaribagh district.
Gopal Prasad Sahu of Indian National Congress, Jayant Sinha of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhubaneshwar Prasad Mehta of Communist Party of India and Vinod Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.
The Hazaribagh Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of four assembly segments - Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu and Hazaribagh.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Hazaribagh Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|GOPAL PRASAD SAHU
|Indian National Congress
|2
|JAYANT SINHA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|BHUBANESHWAR PRASAD MEHTA
|Communist Party of India
|4
|VINOD KUMAR
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|KRISHNA KUMAR SINGH
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|6
|JAGAT KUMAR SONI
|Bhartiya Azad Sena
|7
|BHAWESH KUMAR MISHRA
|Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)
|8
|MISBAHUL ISLAM
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|9
|MD MUBARAK
|Janata Congress
|10
|RAJNI DEVI
|Jai Prakash Janata Dal
|11
|RAJESH RANJAN
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|12
|RAMESHWAR RAM KUSHWAHA
|All India Forward Bloc
|13
|GAUTAM KUMAR
|Independent
|14
|TEKOCHAND MAHTO
|Independent
|15
|MD. MOIN UDDIN AHMAD
|Independent
|16
|RAMAVTAR MAHTO
|Independent
The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission and the counting will be held on May 23.
Jayant Sinha of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.