Himachal BJP chief makes obscene slur for Rahul Gandhi, Congress threatens action

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satpal Singh Satti is facing the heat for his alleged derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi. Congress has claimed that Satti used abuses against the party president at a public meeting in Solan district under Shimla parliamentary constituency.

Hitting out at Rahul and the Gandhi family, Satti asserted that the Congress chief should not call Prime Minister Narendra Modi "chor" (thief) when his entire family is out on bail. "Rahul Gandhi is out on bail, his mother is out on bail, his brother-in-law is out on bail, and yet he calls the Prime Minister a 'chor' (thief). Modi ji is not even on bail, there is no case against him then who are you to call him (Modi) a chor like any judge?," he asked.

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress has sought an apology from the BJP leader and threatened action against him. "We are taking the opinion of our legal cell. Subsequently, we may file a formal complaint against him with the EC. Satti and the BJP must apologise," state Congress' chief spokesperson Naresh Chauhan said.

Chauhan added that it is shameful that such comments are being made on leaders. "The government has failed in the last five years and they are speaking like this. The public does not like this kind of language. It is very shameful the way comments are being made on leaders," he said.

While the PM has been calling himself a 'chowkidar' who watches over the country's borders. The BJP even started the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign on the slogan of "Main Bhi Chowkidar" where several BJP ministers and leaders have changed their Twitter handles to add the word 'chowkidar'.

Congress, on the other hand, has attacked the PM with repeated slogans of "chowkidar chor hain (the watchman is a thief)", referring to the alleged scam in Rafale fighter jet deal.