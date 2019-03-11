Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency: A straight-out TDP vs YSRCP contest

Hindupur is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has traditionally been dominated by Congress although the party has had to mostly trade power here - with TDP - since the 1991 Lok Sabha election.

Hindupur suffers from lack of economic development which becomes an important issue especially when elections beckon. The Naxal movement here has been a stumbling block for the region which has microscopically small industries and is primarily an economy driven by agriculture.

There are over 14 lakh electors in this constituency with about 22 per cent living in urban areas. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the voter turnout figure was about 81 per cent as against the state average of 74.47 per cent. TDP's Kristappa Nimmala had managed to defeat YSRCP's Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy while Congress' GC Venkataramudu was placed a distant third.

Political analysts claiming to be familiar with the on-ground scenario predict an even closer fight in the 2019 Lok Sabha election with YSRCP putting in all its might to down its political adversaries. As for TDP, it confirmed that Kristappa will fight the battle once again although last-minute changes cannot be completely ruled out.