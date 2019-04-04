Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Hindupur is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has traditionally been dominated by Congress although the party has had to mostly trade power here - with TDP - since the 1991 Lok Sabha election.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KAMAGANAHALLI THIPPESWAMY SREEDHAR (K.T.SREEDHAR) Indian National Congress 2 KURUVA GORANTLA MADHAV Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 3 KRISTAPPA . NIMMALA Telugu Desam 4 MITTA PARTHASARATHI Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Ram Mohan Singamneni Pyramid Party of India 6 S.R.Anjaneyulu Independent 7 GOGULA PULAKUNTA JAYANTH Independent 8 Mugi Surya Prakash Independent 9 Ramamohan D.G. Independent

Political analysts claiming to be familiar with the on-ground scenario predict an even closer fight in the 2019 Lok Sabha election with YSRCP putting in all its might to down its political adversaries. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.