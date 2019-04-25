Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency

The Hoshiarpur Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab. It was formed prior to the 1952 elections. This constituency has nine Vidhan Sabha segments and is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency are - Sri Hargobindpur (SC), Bholath, Phagwara (SC), Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Sham Chaurasi (SC), Hoshiarpur and Chabbewal (SC).

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. The polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

The constituencies where polling will be held in the seventh phase are - Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Hoshiarpur is famous for citrus cultivation and produces several varieties of mangoes. Its handicraft industry of wooden artefacts and ivory products also help in boosting the industrial economy.

Vijay Sampla of BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Sampla bagged 346,643 votes and defeated Mohinder Singh Kaypee of the INC who got 333,061 votes.

Santosh Chowdhary of the Congress had won the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, while in 2004, the seat was won by BJP’s Avinash Rai Khanna.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.