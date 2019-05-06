close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

The Hoshiarpur Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab. It was formed prior to the 1952 elections. This constituency has nine Vidhan Sabha segments and is reserved for the SC category. 

Som Parkash of Bharatiya Janata Party, Khushi Ram of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dr. Ravjot Singh of Aam Aadmi Party and Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency are - Sri Hargobindpur (SC), Bholath, Phagwara (SC), Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Sham Chaurasi (SC), Hoshiarpur and Chabbewal (SC).

Punjab Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 SOM PARKASH Bharatiya Janata Party
2 KHUSHI RAM Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Dr. RAVJOT SINGH Aam Aadmi Party
4 Dr. RAJ KUMAR CHABBEWAL Indian National Congress
5 DHARAM PAL Nationalist Justice Party
6 PARAMJIT SINGH (FAUJI BOOTHGARH) Samaj Bhalai Morcha
7 TILAK RAJ (VAID) Independent
8 DAVINDER SINGH Independent

Also read: Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Vijay Sampla of BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Sampla bagged 346,643 votes and defeated Mohinder Singh Kaypee of the INC who got 333,061 votes.

