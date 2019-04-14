close

Lok Sabha election 2019

'Humare paas Modi hai': Ram Madhav gives filmy touch to Lok Sabha election campaign

The BJP leader also asserted that PM Modi has made India "corruption and terrorism-free" and instilled among the terrorists by hunting them down inside Pakistan.

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secretary Ram Madhav took a cue from the hit Bollywood film Deewar to attack the opposition in Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to claim that there's no match to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calibre in their camp. 

"Humare paas Modi hai (We have Narendra Modi)," Madhav said at an election rally in Jammu's Reasi district on Saturday.

The BJP leader also asserted that PM Modi has made India "corruption and terrorism-free" and instilled among the terrorists by hunting them down inside Pakistan. 

"The opposition does not have any leader but we have Modi. That is why they are forming 'gathbandhan' (alliance)... Their attempt to form a grand alliance failed because many people among the opposition are eyeing prime minister's chair," Madhav said.

The prime minister today campaigned in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, where he hailed the people for turning up in large numbers to vote in phase of the Lok Sabha polls despite the issue of terrorism. 

"You have proven the strength of democracy in India in the first phase of election by coming out to vote in huge numbers in Baramulla and Jammu. You have given a befitting reply to the terrorist leaders, opportunists and people in 'mahamilawat'," PM Modi said. 

At the rally, he criticised Congress for "politicising" the 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and took a sharp dig at the Abdullah and Mufti families for "destroying lives of the generations of Jammu and Kashmir."

Polling in J&K is being held in five phases. In the first phase, voting was held in Jammu and Baramulla while in the second phase, voting will be held in Uddhampur and Srinagar. Voting in Anantnag will be held in the third, fourth and fifth phase. Along with Anantnag, voting in Ladakh will also be held in the fifth phase.  

