Never use foul language for any prime minister: Rajnath Singh

Rohtas: Amid the ongoing political slugfest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s comments on former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said he never used foul language for any of India's PMs, irrespective of their political affiliations. "I never use foul language for any prime minister irrespective of the political party they may belong to. Prime Minister, President are not individuals, they are institutions," Singh said at an election rally here.

He appealed to the people to work towards strengthening the institutions of the President and the Prime Minister. He said, "It is the duty of every party and citizen to strengthen these institutions because if these institutions start weakening, democracy will weaken, and if democracy is weak then no power in the world can save the country from a partition. I would not say that a party did nothing for the development of the country. Every party does something. It is just that their working styles are different," he further said.

Singh`s statements hold significance as the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress are engaged in a bitter war of words over PM Modi`s comments against late Rajiv Gandhi. PM Modi ahd called late Rajiv Gandhi as 'corrupt no 1' and accused him of using the Navy`s warship INS Viraat for vacationing with his family and friends during his tenure as prime minister.