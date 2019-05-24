I-T Department opened bank lockers of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's PA in Delhi

New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) Department has opened some bank lockers of Rajendra Kumar Miglani, the personal assistant of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, sources have said.

"Miglani`s some bank lockers were opened on Thursday," sources said on Friday. Miglani`s lockers were seized and his premises were searched by the Income Tax Department on April 7.

I-T officials had on April 7 carried out raids at the residence of Kamal Nath`s private secretary, Praveen Kakkar, in Indore and former advisor R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

I-T officials had also conducted searches at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa, and Delhi. Chief Minister Nath had claimed that the I-T raids in the premises of his associates were carried out at the behest of ruling BJP with an eye on the Lok Sabha polls.

The I-T Department, however, had claimed that raids were not political in nature.

