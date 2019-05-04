If stray bulls injure anyone, file case against Yogi Adityanath: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav said that anyone getting injured because of a bull in the state should file a case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Live TV

“If stray bulls injure anyone, then a case should be registered against Yogi Adityanath," said the former UP chief minister while speaking at a rally in Barabanki.

“What FIR will the police register if the bull attacks people. Under which section will it be filed,” he further questioned.

Akhilesh's comment comes days after a bull entered the SP-BSP 'gathbandhan' rally held in Kannauj on April 25.

At the time, Adityanath had said that even the bull is now unwilling to forgive the criminals



“I was recently there in Kannauj where the people told me that a bull had entered the venue of `gathbandhan` rally, probably to find out which of the slaughterhouse operators were there and to treat them accordingly," he said."I prayed to the bull to keep doing his job while we take care of the ones who mistreat the poor, put roadblocks in the state`s development and have forced the youth to leave the state," he said at an election rally, reported ANI.