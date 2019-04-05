हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Independent candidate from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat threatened

A note was pasted on the door of Neel Kumar's house on Thursday evening warning him against electioneering.

Independent candidate from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat threatened
File photo

Muzaffarnagar: An Independent candidate from the Muzaffarnagar parliamentary constituency has allegedly been threatened by some unidentified persons against campaigning for the April 11 

election, police said on Friday.

A note was pasted on the door of Neel Kumar's house on Thursday evening warning him against electioneering.

The note stated that he would have to face consequences if found campaigning in Muzaffarnagar's Husainpur village, Station House Officer (SHO) of Budhana police station Yashpal Singh said.

A case has been registered against unidentified men and security has been provided to Kumar, the SHO added

Efforts were underway to nab the accused, he said. 

