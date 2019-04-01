India Ka DNA 2019 live updates: Zee News tracks the election pulse

With 11 days left for the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, Zee News' India Ka DNA brings together politicians cutting across party lines for discussions on a plethora of issues concerning India and Indians.

While the BJP has been highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government in the last five years, rival parties have attempted to draw attention to alleged shortcomings. In a bid to woo voters, parties and leaders are going the extra distance to make promises galore.

Which way is the political wind blowing in India? Can PM Modi get another term in office? Will Rahul Gandhi manage to have an impact? Or can regional leaders rise in stature? India Ka DNA tracks the election pulse and brings together leaders for the views that matter.

Here are the live and latest updates:

* Some of the many political leaders at India Ka DNA today are:

- Amit Shah

- Arun Jaitely

- Smriti Irani

- Nirmala Sitharaman

- Piyush Goyal

- Gen. V K Singh

- Manohar Lal Khattar

- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

- Akhilesh Yadav

- Dr. Harsh Vardhan

- Manoj Tiwari