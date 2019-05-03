Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal. It was formed prior to the 1977 elections.

Anupam Hazra of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bimal Krishna Mandal of Bahujan Samaj Party and Mimi Chakraborty of All India Trinamool Congress are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 ANUPAM HAZRA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BIKASH RANJAN BHATTACHARYYA Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 BIMAL KRISHNA MANDAL Bahujan Samaj Party 4 MIMI CHAKRABORTY All India Trinamool Congress 5 ANURADHA PUTATUNDA Party for Democratic Socialism 6 GOPAL NASKAR Rashtriya Janasachetan Party (R.J.P.) 7 DR NAZRUL ISLAM Mulnibasi Party of India 8 RUPA KHAN Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party 9 SUJATA BANERJEE SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 10 ATANU CHATTERJEE Independent 11 KARTIK KAYAL Independent 12 KARTICK NASKAR Independent 13 MANGAL KUMAR SARDAR Independent

The assembly segments which fall under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency are - Baruipur Purba (SC), Baruipur Paschim, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar and Tollygunge.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

Prof. (Dr) Sugata Bose of AITC was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Bose bagged 584244 votes and defeated Sujan Chakraborty of the CPM in the 2014 polls.