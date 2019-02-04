Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on Chief Election Commissioner, alleges TDP govt misusing state machinery

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday met the Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi and alleged that the current government is undermining the electoral process. He requested the CEC to intervene in the matter and ensure that free and fair elections are held in Andhra Pradesh.

"The unfair and unethical means used by the current ruling dispensation of the state include manipulation of the electoral rolls, blatant misuse of government machinery, and partisan use of the police officers to intimidate the opposition and keep tabs on them," he said.

He also alleged that police officers belonging to communities that are staunch supporters of the TDP are being given key roles and officers belonging to communities that are neutral or sympathisers of the opposition parties are being denied important posts. "In addition to this, many honest police officers are being threatened and abused by TDP MLAs without any follow up or formal action against them," he said.

He added that top police officers are being used to illegally tap phone numbers of important political leaders, conduct caste-based census of serving police officers to nullify the effect of Election Commission mandated randomisation of personnel, gather political intelligence, booking illegal cases, and harassing the opposition. He alleged that police officers are also helping the TDP transport, stockpile to later facilitate distribution of money.

Reddy claimed that since TDP came to power, it has institutionalised corruption in Andhra Pradesh. "From this ill-gotten money the TDP has parked around Rs 4000-5000 crore in all the 175 constituencies for spending and for distribution to the voters through select people including police personnel in the ensuing elections," he said.