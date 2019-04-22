close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates
Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Odisha and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Pratima Mallick of Indian National Congress, Bibhu Prasad Tarai of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bibhuti Bhusan Majhi of Bahujan Samaj Party and Rajashree Mallick of Biju Janata Dal are a few noted candidates for general election 2019 from the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Odisha – on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 23. 

Odisha Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 PRATIMA MALLICK Indian National Congress
2 BIBHU PRASAD TARAI Bharatiya Janata Party
3 BIBHUTI BHUSAN MAJHI Bahujan Samaj Party
4 RAJASHREE MALLICK Biju Janata Dal
5 ANIL KUMAR BEHERA Freethought Party of India
6 JAGANNATH MEGH Jai Prakash Janata Dal
7 DIPAK KUMAR DAS Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha
8 PEEYUUSH DAS Ambedkarite Party of India
9 SASMITA DAS Independent

Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency covers seven assembly segments – Niali, Paradeep, Tirtol, Balikuda-Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, Kakatpur and Nimapara.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kulamani Samal of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) – won with a huge margin of over 2.76 lakh votes. He had defeated Bibhu Prasad Tarai of the Indian National Congress. While Samal had secured 624492 votes Tarai got 348098 votes.

