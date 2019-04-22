Jajpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jajpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Odisha and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Amiya Kanta Mallick of Bharatiya Janata Party, Manas Jena of Indian National Congress and Sarmistha Sethi of Biju Janata Dal are a few noted candidates for general election 2019 from the Jajpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Odisha – on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jajpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AMIYA KANTA MALLICK Bharatiya Janata Party 2 MANAS JENA Indian National Congress 3 SARMISTHA SETHI Biju Janata Dal 4 TILOTTAMA SETHY Proutist Bloc, India 5 BHIMA SEN BEHERA Freethought Party of India 6 RANJIT MALIK Bahujan Mukti Party 7 SUNAKAR BEHERA Jai Prakash Janata Dal 8 SUBASA CHANDRA MALIK SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)

Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency covers seven assembly segments – Binjharpur, Bari, Barachana, Dharmasala, Jajpur, Korei and Sukinda.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rita Tarai of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) – won with a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes. She had defeated Ashok Das of the Indian National Congress. While Tarai had secured 541349 votes Das got 221078 votes.