Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jalandhar Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab. It was formed before 1951 and has nine segments of Vidhan Sabha.
Santokh Singh Chaudhary of Indian National Congress, Charanjit Singh Atwal of Shiromani Akali Dal, Justice (Retd.) Jora Singh of Aam Aadmi Party, Balwinder Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party and Subhash Goria of Shivsena are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Jalandhar Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jalandhar Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.
|Serial No.
|Name Of Candidate
|Party Affiliation
|1
|Santokh Singh Chaudhary
|Indian National Congress
|2
|Charanjit Singh Atwal
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|3
|Justice (Retd.) Jora Singh
|Aam Aadmi Party
|4
|Balwinder Kumar
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|Urmila
|Ambedkar National Congress
|6
|Subhash Goria
|Shivsena
|7
|Hari Mitter
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|8
|Gurupal Singh
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|9
|Jagan Nath Bajwa
|Hum Bhartiya Party
|10
|Tara Singh Gill
|Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar)
|11
|Parkash Chand Jassal
|Republican Party of India (A)
|12
|Baljinder Sodhi
|Nationalist Justice Party
|13
|Ramesh Lal Kala
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|14
|Opkar Singh Bakhshi
|Independent
|15
|Amrish Kumar
|Independent
|16
|Sukhdev Singh
|Independent
|17
|Kashmir Singh Ghugshore
|Independent
|18
|Valmikacharaya Nitya Anand
|Independent
|19
|Neetu Shutteran Wala
|Independent
The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Jalandhar parliamentary constituency are - Phillaur (SC), Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur (SC), Jalandhar West (SC), Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt and Adampur (SC).
The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.
Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the INC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Chaudhary bagged 380,479 votes to defeat Pawan Kumar Tinu of the SAD who got 309,498.