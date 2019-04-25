Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency

Jalandhar Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab

It was formed before 1951 and has nine segments of Vidhan Sabha. The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Jalandhar parliamentary constituency are - Phillaur (SC), Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur (SC), Jalandhar West (SC), Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt and Adampur (SC).

Jalandhar Parliamentary Constituency No 4 is reserved for the SC category.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. The polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

The constituencies where polling will be held in the seventh phase are - Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary of the INC was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Chaudhary bagged 380,479 votes to defeat Pawan Kumar Tinu of the SAD who got 309,498.

In 2009, Mohinder Singh Kaypee had bagged this seat by defeating Hans Raj Hans of the SAD.

Jalandhar Parliamentary Constituency has traditionally been a Congress stronghold for long.

The main electoral contest here is between the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.