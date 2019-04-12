Jalna Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra.

Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency was formed prior to the 1957 elections and consists of six Vidhan Sabha segments one of which is reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Jalna parliamentary constituency are Jalna, Badnapur (SC), Bhokardan, Sillod, Phulambri and Paithan.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Raosaheb Patil Danve of BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 polls, Patil bagged 591428 votes and defeated Autade Vilas Keshavrao of the INC.

The BJP renominated its sitting Member of Parliament from Jalna Raosaheb Patil Danve. He will face a challenge from Vilas Kechavrao Autade of the Congress.

In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

After several months of deliberations, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance in Maharashtra for the general elections 2019. As per the deal, Congress will contest on 26 seats, whereas the NCP will contest on 22 seats. The two senior partners will part with two seats each for their smaller allies.

Some key smaller parties like Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, Bahujan Vikash Aghadi, Peasant and Workers Party, factions of Republican group leaders, like Jogendra Kawade and RG Gavai, independent leader Ravi Rana have also joined hands with the opposition ranks.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Swabhiman Paksha together registered a victory on 42 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress bagged twos eats, while the NCP four.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.