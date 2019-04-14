Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jalna Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency was formed prior to the 1957 elections and consists of six Vidhan Sabha segments one of which is reserved for the SC category.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jalna Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

1 Autade Vilas Keshavrao Indian National Congress 2 Danve Raosaheb Dadarao Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Mahendra Kachru Sonwane Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Uttam Dhanu Rathod Aasra Lokmanch Party 5 Ganesh Shankar Chandode Akhil Bharatiya Sena 6 Pramod Baburao Kharat Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 7 Feroz Ali Bahujan Mukti Party 8 Dr. Sharadchandra Wankhede Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 9 Adv. Trimbak Baburao Jadhav Swatantra Bharat Paksha 10 Annasaheb Devidasrao Ugale Independent 11 Anita Lalchand Khandade (Rajput) Independent 12 Arun Chintaman Chavhan Independent 13 Ahemad Rahim Shaikh Independent 14 Nade Dnyaneshwar Dagduji Independent 15 Adv. Yogesh Dattu Gullapelli Independent 16 Ratan Aasaram Landge Independent 17 Raju Ashok Gawali Independent 18 Shahadev Mahadev Palve Independent 19 Sapkal Lilabai Dharma Rashtriya Mahila Party 20 Sirsath Sham Independent

Raosaheb Patil Danve of BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In Maharashtra, the main electoral contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and the Congress-NCP alliance.

Maharashtra is the second largest state in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats. Uttar Pradesh has 80 seats and Maharashtra 48. So, it is important for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Opposition to win more and more seats in the state.

As per the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

After several months of deliberations, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance in Maharashtra for the general elections 2019. As per the deal, Congress will contest on 26 seats, whereas the NCP will contest on 22 seats. The two senior partners will part with two seats each for their smaller allies.

Some key smaller parties like Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana, Bahujan Vikash Aghadi, Peasant and Workers Party, factions of Republican group leaders, like Jogendra Kawade and RG Gavai, independent leader Ravi Rana have also joined hands with the opposition ranks.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Swabhiman Paksha together registered a victory on 42 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress bagged twos eats, while the NCP four.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.