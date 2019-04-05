The Jalpaiguri Parliamentary Constituency is one of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies. It came into being in the year 1962.

The Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 3) consists of seven legislative assembly segments, of which one is reserved for the SC category.

The headquarters of the Jalpaiguri District lies in the city of Jalpaiguri which has a total area of 70.29 sq km. The district has a total area of 6,245 sq km.

The electors in the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Bijoy Chandra Barman of the AITC is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Barman defeated CPM candidate Mahendra Kumar Roy candidate.

Barman got 494773 as compared to Mahendra Kumar Roy who got 425,167 votes.

There were a total number of 1,531,469 electors here last time out of which 1,302,117 cast their votes.

The voter turnout recorded here was 85.02 %.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the primary electoral contest for the seat is between the All India Trinamool Congress, Left Front, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Though several other regional parties would also contest for the seat.



In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AITC bagged 34 seats – gaining 15 more than 2009, while CPI(M) could win only two seats – Raigunj and Murshidabad. Congress emerged victorious on four seats, and BJP opened their account from Asansol and Darjeeling.

This time, Mamata Banerjee-led AITC has again fielded Bijoy Chandra Barman for this seat. While the BJP has given the ticket to Dr Jayanta Ray, the INC has placed its bets on Mani Kumar Darnal. The CPI(M) has declared Bhagirath Roy as its candidate from the Jalpaiguri (SC) seat, while the BSP has given the ticket to Jiban Krishna Majumder.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.