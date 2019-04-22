Jamnagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Gujarat: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jamnagar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of Indian National Congress, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sunil Jethalal Vaghela of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

Jamnagar constituency covers seven assembly segments – Kalavad, Jamnagar Gramya, Jamnagar Uttar, Jamnagar Dakshin, Jamjodhpur, Khambhaliya and Dwarka.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANDORIYA MULUBHAI RANMALBHAI Indian National Congress 2 POONAMBEN HEMATBHAI MAADAM Bharatiya Janata Party 3 SUNIL JETHALAL VAGHELA Bahujan Samaj Party 4 ALIMAMAD ISHAKBHAI PALANI Independent 5 ASHOK CHAVDA Independent 6 AAMIN MAMADBHAI SAFIYA Independent 7 AMANDBHAI PATEL Independent 8 KACHCHHI DAUD NATHA SUMARA Independent 9 RABARI KARSHANBHAI JESHABHAI Independent 10 CHAVDA SHAMJI BABUBHAI Independent 11 CHAUHAN DHIRAJ KANTILAL Independent 12 JAHID AAVAD JAMI Independent 13 DONGA JAYANTILAL ARJANBHAI Independent 14 NAKUM NARMADABEN KHODALAL Independent 15 DALVADI NAKUM RASIK LALJI Independent 16 POPATPUTRA RAFIK ABUBAKAR Independent 17 BATHVAR NANJI AMARSHI Independent 18 BAXI MRUDUL ASHWINKUMAR Independent 19 BHARAT RAMJIBHAI DAGARA Independent 20 BHARKHANI KARABHAI JIVABHAI Independent 21 BHAVNABA JADEJA Independent 22 BHANDERI AMARSHIBHAI CHHAGANBHAI Independent 23 MAKRANI AJAZAHMED Independent 24 VALABHBHAI CHANABHAI SOJITRA (V. C. PATEL) Independent 25 SAMA YUSUF Independent 26 SAHDEVSINH DILIPSINH CHUDASAMAMA Independent 27 SAPARIYA VIJAYKUMAR MANSUKHBHAI Independent 28 SUMBHANIA AAMIN ABASBHAI Independent

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Gujarat will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 1.75 lakh votes. She had defeated Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam of the Indian National Congress (INC). Poonamben had secured 484412 votes while Vikrambhai Madam got 309123 votes.