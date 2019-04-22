Jamnagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Gujarat: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jamnagar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.
Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of Indian National Congress, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam of Bharatiya Janata Party and Sunil Jethalal Vaghela of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.
Jamnagar constituency covers seven assembly segments – Kalavad, Jamnagar Gramya, Jamnagar Uttar, Jamnagar Dakshin, Jamjodhpur, Khambhaliya and Dwarka.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KANDORIYA MULUBHAI RANMALBHAI
|Indian National Congress
|2
|POONAMBEN HEMATBHAI MAADAM
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|SUNIL JETHALAL VAGHELA
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|ALIMAMAD ISHAKBHAI PALANI
|Independent
|5
|ASHOK CHAVDA
|Independent
|6
|AAMIN MAMADBHAI SAFIYA
|Independent
|7
|AMANDBHAI PATEL
|Independent
|8
|KACHCHHI DAUD NATHA SUMARA
|Independent
|9
|RABARI KARSHANBHAI JESHABHAI
|Independent
|10
|CHAVDA SHAMJI BABUBHAI
|Independent
|11
|CHAUHAN DHIRAJ KANTILAL
|Independent
|12
|JAHID AAVAD JAMI
|Independent
|13
|DONGA JAYANTILAL ARJANBHAI
|Independent
|14
|NAKUM NARMADABEN KHODALAL
|Independent
|15
|DALVADI NAKUM RASIK LALJI
|Independent
|16
|POPATPUTRA RAFIK ABUBAKAR
|Independent
|17
|BATHVAR NANJI AMARSHI
|Independent
|18
|BAXI MRUDUL ASHWINKUMAR
|Independent
|19
|BHARAT RAMJIBHAI DAGARA
|Independent
|20
|BHARKHANI KARABHAI JIVABHAI
|Independent
|21
|BHAVNABA JADEJA
|Independent
|22
|BHANDERI AMARSHIBHAI CHHAGANBHAI
|Independent
|23
|MAKRANI AJAZAHMED
|Independent
|24
|VALABHBHAI CHANABHAI SOJITRA (V. C. PATEL)
|Independent
|25
|SAMA YUSUF
|Independent
|26
|SAHDEVSINH DILIPSINH CHUDASAMAMA
|Independent
|27
|SAPARIYA VIJAYKUMAR MANSUKHBHAI
|Independent
|28
|SUMBHANIA AAMIN ABASBHAI
|Independent
Voting for Lok Sabha election in Gujarat will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 1.75 lakh votes. She had defeated Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam of the Indian National Congress (INC). Poonamben had secured 484412 votes while Vikrambhai Madam got 309123 votes.