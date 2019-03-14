Jana Sena releases first list of candidates for Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) released its first list candidates for Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday, March 14.

The party has announced the names of four candidates for the national polls and 32 candidates for state polls.

The party had announced the candidates for Amalapuram and Rajahmundry constituencies on Monday, March 11. DMR Sekhar will contest from Amalapuram while Akula Satyanarayana will contest from Rajahmundry. Pawan had earlier tweeted that the party has finalised 32 candidates for the Assembly and nine candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. “After a diligent process, the general body of our party has finalised the first list of candidates for 32 Assembly and 9 Parliamentary constituencies,” he said on Twitter.

Jana Sena will contest the elections in alliance with the Left parties – the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M). Simultaneous elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled in a single phase on April 11. Results will be announced on May 23