Jangipur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 parliamentary constituencies of the state of West Bengal. The Jangipur Lok Sabha Constituency was formed prior to the 1967 elections.

The Jangipur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 9) comprises of the seven Vidhan Sabha assembly segments of which two are reserved for the SC category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Jangipur parliamentary constituency are Suti, Jangipur, Raghunathganj, Sagardighi, Lalgola, Nabagram (SC) and Khargram (SC).

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule.

Dr Abhijit Mukherjee is the incumbent MP from the Jangipur Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Abhijit Mukherjee had got 378201 votes and decimated Muzaffar Hossain of the CPM who bagged 370040 votes.

The primary electoral contest for the seat is between the All India Trinamool Congress, Left Front, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Though several other regional parties would also contest for the seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress has retained its sitting MP in the Jangipura seat. To defeat the current MP in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP has fielded Mafuza Khatun, CPI(M) has given the ticket to Zulfiqar Ali and AITC has fielded Janab Khalilur Rahaman from Jangipur seat.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AITC bagged 34 seats – gaining 15 more than 2009, while CPI(M) could win only two seats – Raiganj and Murshidabad.

Congress emerged victorious on four seats, and BJP opened their account from Asansol and Darjeeling.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.